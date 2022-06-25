NFL legend Peyton Manning backs Russell Wilson to take Denver to the highest level

Quarterback Russell Wilson got the backing of a Pro Football Hall of Famer in his quest to take the Denver Broncos to the highest of levels. In an interview, former Broncos and Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning said that it's a new chapter for the quarterback, and it's time for the Broncos to get back to where they are supposed to be:

“It's a new chapter for him. Broncos fans and players are hungry—we've been in a little bit of a drought the past few years, and it's time to get the Broncos back to where they're supposed to be.”

The Broncos last made the playoffs in the 2015 season and won Super Bowl 50, led by Manning. He played the final four seasons of his career in Denver (2012-2015), winning AP Comeback Player of the Year in the 2012 season.

Zac Stevens @ZacStevensDNVR Russell Wilson talking about his really close relationship with Peyton Manning. Russ added that the two of them watch film together. Russell Wilson talking about his really close relationship with Peyton Manning. Russ added that the two of them watch film together. https://t.co/IdOtRtGo69

Manning also won his fifth NFL MVP award and the AP Offensive Player of the Year award in the 2013 season. That season, Manning threw for a league-leading 5,477 yards, the most in a season in NFL history.

He spent the first 11 seasons of his career with the Colts and was drafted first overall in the 1998 NFL Draft. With the Colts, he twice led the NFL in passing yards (2000 and 2003) and passing touchdowns (2000 and 2004).

Manning led the Colts to a Super Bowl victory in the 2006 season. He's the Colts' all-time leader in passing yards (54,828) and passing touchdowns (399).

Overall, he's third all-time in passing yards (71,940 yards) and touchdown passes (539) but has the most comebacks (39) and game-winning drives in NFL history with 54.

Russell Wilson and his move to the Broncos

Denver Broncos Introduce Quarterback Russell Wilson

The Seattle Seahawks, looking to start rebuilding this offseason, moved their longtime franchise quarterback to Denver. Wilson will be the 12th starting quarterback for the Broncos since Manning retired in 2016.

The former Seahawks quarterback has two Super Bowl appearances on his résumé, winning one over the Broncos in Super Bowl 48.

It remains to be seen if Wilson can lead Denver back to the top of the mountain in his first season with the team.

