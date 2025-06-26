Peyton Manning comes to CJ Stroud's defense after Texans QB faces 'down year' narrative

Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning has defended Houston Texans quarterback CJ Stroud after he had some struggles last season.
Stroud took the NFL by storm as a rookie, but in his second year, the offense wasn't as good. However, the Texans still won a playoff game, and entering his third season, Manning has defended Stroud.
“I always talk about how hard it is as a rookie to play,” Manning said at Fanatics Fest. “CJ kind of goes obviously, it’s not that hard, because he dominated as a rookie. And what does that do? It gives defenses more film to look at, to know what they have to do, to try to stop him in his second year, right?
"As a rookie, they don’t know what you’re going to do. But guess who gets to figure out what defenses are doing? CJ (Stroud) does by watching film," Manning said.
Manning, meanwhile, points to the fact that he won a playoff game last season, showing the strides he's taking.
Peyton Manning points to the fact that he didn't win a playoff game until his sixth season, so he believes Stroud is just fine despite some people saying it was a down year last season.
"Oh, great rookie year, second year (not as good). By the way, he went to the playoffs in his second year. He was 22. Let’s be careful saying it was a down year. Okay, I didn’t win a playoff game till my sixth year, right? And so he’s two for two, and that’s all he’s trying to do, is give the Texans a chance.
"He’s got a great leader, you have a new coordinator as well, with DeMeco leading the charge, there’s going to be tremendous, you know, accountability and, you know, talent and just leadership every single year. So there’s my ESPN2 analysis on this.”
Stroud went 336-for-532 for 3,727 yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions last season. In his rookie season, he went 319-for-499 for 4,108 yards, 23 touchdowns, and 5 interceptions.
CJ Stroud reveals his goal for 2025
CJ Stroud is entering a pivotal third season in the NFL, as he's looking to improve and prove some doubters wrong.
However, ahead of the 2025 NFL season, Stroud revealed his goal for 2025, which has nothing to do with football.
"Lock it back in with the Lord. Kinda in the lukewarm season – one foot in, one foot out. The Lord has helped me get outta that," Stroud said, via Fox News. "So, that’s really my 2025 goal is to be locked in with the Lord as much as possible.
"You know, fasting and praying, being part of a church here in Houston. That's my 2025 goal, being closer to the Lord."
Stroud and the Texans will open their 2025 NFL season on Sept. 7 against the Los Angeles Rams.
