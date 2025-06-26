Peyton Manning comes to CJ Stroud's defense after Texans QB faces 'down year' narrative

Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning has defended Houston Texans quarterback CJ Stroud after he had some struggles last season.

Ad

Stroud took the NFL by storm as a rookie, but in his second year, the offense wasn't as good. However, the Texans still won a playoff game, and entering his third season, Manning has defended Stroud.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I always talk about how hard it is as a rookie to play,” Manning said at Fanatics Fest. “CJ kind of goes obviously, it’s not that hard, because he dominated as a rookie. And what does that do? It gives defenses more film to look at, to know what they have to do, to try to stop him in his second year, right?

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"As a rookie, they don’t know what you’re going to do. But guess who gets to figure out what defenses are doing? CJ (Stroud) does by watching film," Manning said.

Manning, meanwhile, points to the fact that he won a playoff game last season, showing the strides he's taking.

Peyton Manning points to the fact that he didn't win a playoff game until his sixth season, so he believes Stroud is just fine despite some people saying it was a down year last season.

Ad

"Oh, great rookie year, second year (not as good). By the way, he went to the playoffs in his second year. He was 22. Let’s be careful saying it was a down year. Okay, I didn’t win a playoff game till my sixth year, right? And so he’s two for two, and that’s all he’s trying to do, is give the Texans a chance.

Ad

"He’s got a great leader, you have a new coordinator as well, with DeMeco leading the charge, there’s going to be tremendous, you know, accountability and, you know, talent and just leadership every single year. So there’s my ESPN2 analysis on this.”

Stroud went 336-for-532 for 3,727 yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions last season. In his rookie season, he went 319-for-499 for 4,108 yards, 23 touchdowns, and 5 interceptions.

Ad

CJ Stroud reveals his goal for 2025

CJ Stroud is entering a pivotal third season in the NFL, as he's looking to improve and prove some doubters wrong.

However, ahead of the 2025 NFL season, Stroud revealed his goal for 2025, which has nothing to do with football.

"Lock it back in with the Lord. Kinda in the lukewarm season – one foot in, one foot out. The Lord has helped me get outta that," Stroud said, via Fox News. "So, that’s really my 2025 goal is to be locked in with the Lord as much as possible.

Ad

"You know, fasting and praying, being part of a church here in Houston. That's my 2025 goal, being closer to the Lord."

Stroud and the Texans will open their 2025 NFL season on Sept. 7 against the Los Angeles Rams.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cole Shelton Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.



An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.



Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.



Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal. Know More

Houston Texans Fans! Check out the latest Houston Texans Schedule and dive into the Texans Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.