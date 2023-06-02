Peyton Manning delivers honest take on Aaron Rodgers’ chances with Jets

Aaron Rodgers will enter the 2023 NFL season playing for a team other than the Green Bay Packers for the first time in his entire career. His arrival to the New York Jets, especially considering their aggressive pursuit of trading for him, comes with massive expectations for the upcoming campaign.

Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning recently gave his take on the situation during a discussion with Stephen A. Smith. He did so on "Stephen A's World" during Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat.

Here's what Manning had to say:

"I like Aaron Rodgers to the Jets, he's excited. I like the fact that he knows the system. Hackett's the coordinator. Aaron's going to be able to speak the language.

"He's going to know the system better than anybody in that huddle. He's going to be able to play fast, he's not going to be thinking out there. I saw him recently at the Kentucky Derby, I can tell he feels rejuvenated. I like the Jets this year."

The Jets made their intentions clear that they desired to replace Zach Wilson with a veteran upgrade during the 2023 NFL offseason. They accomplished their goal by acquiring the NFL MVP winner from two of the last three seasons. He's clearly a massive improvement to the most important position in football.

The Jets suffered from some of the worst quarterback play in the league last year. Many, including Peyton Manning, that Aaron Rodgers' arrival instantly makes them contenders for the NFL playoffs and maybe even a Super Bowl ring.

While Rodgers hasn't been to a Super Bowl in more than a decade and missed out on the postseason altogether last year, he will look to change the narrative in 2023.

When will Aaron Rodgers make his Jets debut?

Aaron Rodgers' official debut with the New York Jets is one of the most highly anticipated games of the entire 2023 NFL season. The NFL schedule makers are clearly aware of this fact as they decided to choose it as the final game of Week 1. This forces NFL fans to wait one more day before seeing it, building the anticipation even more.

The Jets begin their 2023 regular season on Monday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills, the defending AFC East champions. The standalone Week 1 finale will take place in prime time on September 11, scheduled to kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET.

