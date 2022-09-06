"I was crushed about that" - Peyton Manning distraught about Netflix canceling his cameo in hit comedy show

NFL Hall of Famer Peyton Manning has given his thoughts about his potential cameo on the hit comedy show "Emily in Paris" falling through. The 46-year-old was due to appear in season 3 of the hit TV show, but his gig fell through.

The show's star, Lily Collins, announced on her Instagram account that her show's filming for season 3 had commenced and the former quarterback was ready to go. As the show was due to be filmed in Paris, he organized a nice getaway for himself and his wife, only to find out that the show was going to be filmed in Provence, 400 miles away from Paris.

Manning spoke with USAToday.com and said that he was crushed his cameo didn't happen.

Manning said:

"I was crushed about that. I'd never been before and was set to do (a season 3 cameo). All of a sudden, we found out that the location was going to be in Provence, as opposed to Paris."

Manning added:

"I had this Paris vacation planned with my wife. I didn't really want to travel somewhere else to do this show that I wasn't already in."

As we know, the former Denver Bronco is no stranger to the camera and would surely have been a hit on the show. Unfortunately, we will not get to see him do his thing on set anytime soon. Hopefully, another opportunity will come his way soon.

Peyton Manning, a star in front of the camera

Peyton is a natural in front of the camera.

The two-time Super Bowl winner is a natural in front of the camera. We saw this last season when he and brother Eli launched ManningCast as the pair watched and disected Monday Night Football.

The brothers do not take themselves too seriously while on the show. That brought a lighter mood to the normal broadcast of NFL games. There were little jokes and digs at each other, and that was what kept their audience coming back.

They had several guests on the show, including Tom Brady, The Rock, Phil Mickelson, Aaron Rodgers and a host of others. The response was overwhelmingly positive. The brothers will be back again for a second season.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman



Check out this hilarious commercial with him recruits athletes like Serena Williams, Jayson Tatum, J.J. Watt and Katelyn Ohashi to be in



Peyton Manning missed his calling as an actor, wasted it on a football career.Check out this hilarious commercial with him recruits athletes like Serena Williams, Jayson Tatum, J.J. Watt and Katelyn Ohashi to be in @Gatorade athlete calendar. Peyton Manning missed his calling as an actor, wasted it on a football career.Check out this hilarious commercial with him recruits athletes like Serena Williams, Jayson Tatum, J.J. Watt and Katelyn Ohashi to be in @Gatorade athlete calendar.https://t.co/U0xu7sQzHc

Peyton has also shown his lighter side in several commercials since his playing days ended. He and his brother Eli recently appeared in the NFL's Play Football campaign.

While Peyton's TV cameo did not pay off this time, going by his performances in several commericals, it won't be long before another chance comes his way.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit USA Today and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Windy Goodloe