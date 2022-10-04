"You don't wrap up a naked guy" - Peyton Manning shares hilarious explanation on ManningCast for how to tackle a streaker

The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Los Angeles Rams 24-9 at Levi Stadium on Monday. The Rams underperformed and didn't score a single touchdown, falling to 2-2 on the season.

The highlight of the night for the Rams came when linebacker Bobby Wagner trucked a streaker who ran onto the field with a pink flare.

During ManningCast, Peyton Manning and his younger brother Eli spoke about the incident and what they believed was the ideal way to tackle a streaker. When Eli asked Peyton how he would handle such a situation, Peyton gave a hilarious response.

"Defenses are playing pretty solid. That was kind of bad tackling by the Rams on the long run with Deebo. Good tackle on the half-streaker, right? I mean nice form there. Let's try to tackle Deebo the same way."

Eli chimed in with this question:

"How would you tackle a streaker; would you go high, or would you go low?"

Peyton responded:

"I mean, that guy was a half-streaker, he had half his clothes on, I mean you just take him wherever right? If he's totally naked, there's certain places you can't take him. You don't wrap up a naked guy, you take him over the shoulder. Alright, enough about the streaker."

The fan ran onto the field towards the end of the first half. With 41 seconds left in the second quarter on 4th and 22, he interrupted the game and was chased by security before being mowed down by Wagner.

Deebo Samuel and the San Francisco 49ers handed the Los Angeles Rams their second loss of the season

Los Angeles Rams v San Francisco 49ers

With their victory on Monday, the 49ers improved to 7-1 in their last eight meetings with the Rams dating back to 2019. The only time the Rams beat the 49ers in that period was in the NFC Championship game last season.

Following Monday's result, each team in the NFC West has a 2-2 record through the first four weeks of the NFL season.

.The 49ers will play the Rams again in four weeks' time in Los Angeles for their second divisonal game of the season. With a four-way tie in the division, the winner of that Week 8 match-up could gain the upper hand in the race for top spot.

