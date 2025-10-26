Peyton Manning issues strong warning to Dak Prescott ahead of Cowboys vs. Broncos Week 8 showdown

Dak Prescott will lead the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday against the formidable Denver Broncos. They are renowned for their elite defense, which features the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year, Pat Surtain II.The Broncos have allowed just 1,259 passing yards this season, the sixth-lowest total allowed heading into Week 8. Surtain, who is considered by many as th\\he league's best cornerback, is a major factor for it.Although he exemplifies a shutdown corner, an NFL legend adviced the Cowboys and Prescott not to actively look to evade him.Former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning had a message for Prescott during Sunday's episode of &quot;NFL on ESPN.&quot; He wants the Dallas signal-caller to trust his receivers instead of avoiding throwing in Surtain's direction.&quot;When we had Marvin (Harrison Jr.), we had Reggie (Wayne), we had Demaryius (Thomas), we were gonna try to go after their best corner, but you knew you had to throw perfect passes, perfect routes and you try to rise to the challenge,&quot; Manning said.&quot;I think that's what Dak and George (Pickens) are gonna try. You can't throw away from Surtain the whole game, but when you throw at him, you can't miss, because it's going the other way.&quot;Manning highlighted that one side of the field shouldn't be shut down.&quot;Dak's had an awesome year,&quot; Manning said. &quot;He believes in his receivers. He's gotta be smart about which route he throws at Surtain. I probably wouldn't throw, but you can't just shut down one side of the field as well. That's too much of an advantage for the Broncos' defense. It's going to be a really good matchup today in Denver.&quot;Dallas' two best wide receivers, George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb, have had difficult games against Surtain in the past. Lamb only managed two catches on nine targets for 23 yards against him in 2021, which was one of his worst games as a professional.Pickens also faced Surtain when he was still with the Pittsburgh Steelers last season. He struggled, catching just two passes for 29 yards on four targets. However, expectations are that they will look to prove a point against Denver's passing defense on Sunday.Pat Surtain sent a message to Dak Prescott and the Cowboys' offense ahead of the Week 8 matchupPat Surtain II's biggest test of the season may be against the Dallas Cowboys. However, the standout cornerback didn't hold back when asked about what he expects.&quot;They nearly lead the league in all the passing numbers,&quot; Surtain said on Thursday, via USA Today.&quot;They’re balanced, too, strong in the run game and efficient in the air. It’s going to be a pretty good challenge. They’ve got playmakers everywhere. CeeDee is one of the best in the game, strong hands, great route runner, dangerous after the catch. And Pickens brings a different kind of physicality. We know exactly what we’re up against.&quot;The Broncos have one of the NFL's most formidable defenses. But Sunday's game against a Cowboys offense recording almost 400 yards per game promises to challenge that reputation.