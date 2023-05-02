Peyton Manning loses his mind over Marshawn Lynch's wild pre-game superstition

Peyton Manning and Marshawn Lynch were two of the most exciting players in the 2010's decade and they even faced off against each other in Super Bowl XLVII.

The two recently caught up with one another on NFL on ESPN and chatted about some of their pregame rituals. Almost everyone knows that one of Lynch's pre-game rituals was eating skittles. Lynch was seen on Sundays on the sidelines before and during games eating his favorite candy.

Manning recently asked Lynch what his superstitions were before games. Lynch revealed that he would take a shot of Hennessy before each game.

Lynch said:

"My superstition was that I needed to have maybe a shot, a shot and a half before every game. Hennessy. What you mean of? I brought it in the backpack."

Manning was surprised to hear Lynch say he would rip a shot of Henny before the game and thought he was going to say Gatorade.

Manning said:

"I was thinking Gatorade. There's a bar right there in the locker room in Seattle, Schneider and Pete?"

Lynch said:

"I brought in my backpack."

Marshawn Lynch used to religiously eat Skittles before and during games

Marshawn Lynch during Super Bowl XLIX Media Day Fueled by Gatorade

Hennessy and Skittles, those were Marshawn Lynch's favorite pre-game rituals to get him ready for football games. He even became a spokesperson for the company and was sponsored by them.

Lynch's mother, Delisa, told the Seahawks in 2012 that she would give Marshawn Skittles before each game because they would make him play well and run faster.

Delisa Lynch said via the team's website:

"I would give him a handful of Skittles and say, ‘Eat 'em up, baby. They're going to make you run fast and they're going to make you play good."

Lynch then said that him eating Skittles before and during games took off in college when he would eat them on the sidelines at Cal.

Lynch said:

"It really took off in college, when they gave me a pack of Skittles on the sideline at Cal. But it didn't blow up the way it has like this."

Lynch retired from the NFL following the 2019 and has amassed over 10,000 rushing yards in his career. He was also named to Pro Football Hall of Fame All-2010s Team.

