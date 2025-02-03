Peyton Manning makes brutal admission about his head coach capabilities after losing to brother Eli once again in Pro Bowl

Peyton Manning completed a three-peat, but that's not what NFL fans expect to see. For the third straight year, the former quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos lost a head-to-head battle to his younger brother, Eli, in the Pro Bowl.

The Mannings are, perhaps, the most famous brother duo in the history of the NFL, with both of them winning multiple Super Bowls. The NFC won the 2025 Pro Bowl contest by a 76-63 score, continuing a trend for the past two years.

During the broadcast, Peyton was interviewed about his failures to defeat his younger brother in the Pro Bowl Games. He owned up to his problems, using this as proof that he's not a good head coach:

I think you have to [admit you s**k as HC]. You have to go there at this point. You just got to own it. You can't run from it. It seems to be the common theme. We've had different players, different quarterbacks, different receivers, the same head coach. So I'm 0-3 against Eli, and I just have to own it.

Peyton Manning has eliminated the possibility of ever becoming a head coach

Throughout his career, Peyton was widely considered the smartest quarterback in the NFL. Although he was not the most athletic player at the position, everyone who coached him knew that he was extremely smart.

Bruce Arians, who worked directly with him in the Colts' coaching staff, wrote in his book "The Quarterback Whisperer" that he named Peyton "Piranha" because of how much information the quarterback could consume.

Still, since retiring, he has not taken a coaching job and doesn't plan to do so. In multiple interviews, he explained his belief that a successful coach has extra skills apart from just knowing football. Manning doesn't believe that he would ever be a good head coach in the NFL.

Those who enjoy his knowledge can appreciate his live thoughts during NFL games on an alternate ESPN broadcast during Monday Night Football games. Dubbed "Manningcast," the broadcast is hosted by Peyton and Eli, who discuss games with other hosts.

