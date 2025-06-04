Peyton Manning makes feelings known on Joe Burrow’s clutch factor while setting lofty expectation for Bengals QB

Joe Burrow will be entering his sixth year with the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2025 NFL season. The former No. 1 pick has received two Pro Bowl honors and has twice been named Comeback Player of the Year during his time with the franchise.

Burrow has also earned many fans during his time in the league, and one of them is two-time Super Bowl-winning QB Peyton Manning. On Tuesday, Manning told Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com that he could see Burrow win Cincinnati its maiden Super Bowl.

"He's an incredible quarterback," Manning said. "He's just fun to watch play. He's exciting when the ball is in his hands. The game is never over. And I know he fully expects, as I do as well, to bring a championship here to Cincinnati.”

Although the Bengals failed to qualify for the playoffs in the 2024 season, Manning says he expects Burrow and Co. to bounce back next season.

"I fully expect them to be in contention in the AFC every year," Manning said. "It's tough. The division is extremely tough. Nobody's going to just lay down and let you have it. You've got to go and get it. I know he's capable of doing that, and I look forward to watching him in his journey."

Burrow led the Bengals to the Super Bowl in 2022, however, his team lost to the LA Rams at the final hurdle.

The Bengals have been to three Super Bowls in their history but have never won the title. With Burrow leading their offense, they have an excellent chance of ending their championship drought.

Joe Burrow received massive boost with Bengals extending deals for Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins this offseason

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow - Source: Imagn

The Cincinnati Bengals offered wideouts Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins blockbuster contract extensions this offseason. While Chase signed a four-year, $161 million extension while Higgins inked a four-year, $115 million deal.

With Higgins and Chase staying put in Cincinnati, Joe Burrow has some of the best wideouts in the league that he can link up with to boost the team's offense.

It will be interesting to see if the Bengals can make another push for the Super Bowl with Burrow at the heart of their offense next season.

