Peyton Manning makes feelings known on Stephanie McMahon ahead of release of ESPN's latest series - Stephanie's Places

NFL legend Peyton Manning heaped praise on Stephanie McMahon as her upcoming series, Stephanie's Places, is set to premiere on March 26. The show, produced by Manning’s Omaha Productions in collaboration with ESPN and WWE, is expected to give fans a different, behind-the-scenes perspective on some of the biggest names in professional wrestling.

"The world of WWE has never been more popular and exciting than it is right now," Manning said in his statement. "There is no one better than Stephanie to tell the stories of WWE’s greatest stars and uncover the moments that shaped them."

Manning shared a post from ESPN, which showcased his comments about McMahon, on his Instagram story on Wednesday and said:

"Excited to have @stephaniemcmahon take fans through the world of @wwe on Stephanie’s Places."

Image via - Instagram/@PeytonManning

Stephanie McMahon is the daughter of Vince and Linda McMahon. She is a fourth-generation wrestling promoter from the McMahon family. Manning is a two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback. He played 18 seasons in the NFL before retiring in 2016. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2021.

Since he retired from the NFL, Manning has ventured into the world of entertainment and founded Omaha Productions in 2020. His company is known for producing sports-related programming.

Peyton Manning's ManningCast will return for fifth year during 2025 NFL season

Former NFL QB Peyton Manning - Source: Imagn

In January this year, it was announced that Peyton Manning's "ManningCast" show would return for a fifth year when the NFL season begins in 2025. Manning co-hosts the show with his younger brother, Eli Manning. The duo provides alternate commentary and analysis on that are played on Monday Night Football NFL games.

The two Manning brothers also invite special guests on their ManningCast show to discuss football and more. Sports stars like LeBron James, John McEnroe and Steph Curry have made appearances on the show. Former US president Barack Obama was also a guest on one of the episodes.

