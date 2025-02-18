  • home icon
  Peyton Manning makes opinion clear on rumors of Travis Kelce's retirement

Peyton Manning makes opinion clear on rumors of Travis Kelce's retirement

By Shivam Damohe
Modified Feb 18, 2025 13:27 GMT
Super Bowl LIX: Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Getty
Peyton Manning makes opinion clear on rumors of Travis Kelce's retirement | Image: Getty

A cloud of uncertainty hangs over the Kansas City Chiefs as they continue to taste the sour taste of defeat at Super Bowl LIX. As long as Patrick Mahomes is their quarterback and Andy Reid the head coach, the Chiefs will be expected to contend for the Lombardi.

However, Travis Kelce's post-Super Bowl comments have given rise to speculation that one of the league's greats could ride off into the sunset.

While he ponders that call, NFL legend Peyton Manning had a few words for Kelce. Speaking to E! News at SNL's 50th Anniversary Special, Manning said:

"I hope he takes some time and doesn't make a rushed decision. The last thing you want to do is say ‘OK, I’m going to make a decision now.' Take some time. Take a full month. Let some things digest and calm down. He can make a better decision then."
On the post-Super Bowl edition of his New Heights podcast, Kelce said that he would have to consider the prospect of suiting up for another season with 20 games, given the toll it has taken on his body. Per a few reports, the Chiefs have set a soft deadline for March 14 for Kelce to communicate a decision over his future.

Chiefs braced for $17 million in savings if Travis Kelce retires

NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

Kelce is currently the NFL's highest-paid tight end due to the two-year extension he signed last year. As part of that $34.25 million deal, Kelce has a $4.5 million base salary for the coming season, which is non-guaranteed.

He also has a $250,000 workout bonus and another million as a non-guaranteed roster bonus, a sum which is due on the fifth day of training camp.

Per NBC, Kelce's $11.5 million non-guaranteed roster bonus is due on March 14, which stands to be a more pressing order of business.

However, if Kelce retires this year, the Chiefs stand to save about $17 million. With speculation around Kelce's retirement rampant, the Chiefs have been linked with Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts as a replacement given the fact he has somewhat underwhelmed during his NFL career so far.

Edited by Rajdeep Barman
