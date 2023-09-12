Remember when Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets were thought to be Super Bowl contenders? Unfortunaly, that projection may have taken a huge hit - quite literally.

During Monday's game against the defending AFC East champion Buffalo Bills, the one-time Super Bowl champion and four-time MVP was sacked by defensive end Leonard Floyd and left the game with an apparent leg injury:

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

During ESPN's live broadcast, head coach Robert Saleh told sideline reporter Lisa Salters:

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

“He’s dealing with an ankle right now, he’s getting checked out. “We’ll know more later. We still have a hell of a group of guys… we’ll get this thing done.”

Minutes later, the Jets confirmed that, despite a negative X-ray, Rodgers, who was later seen wearing a walking boot on his way to the locker room, would not be returning to the field, meaning that former starter and current backup Zach Wilson would complete the night:

Expand Tweet

The development stunned and saddened many in the NFL community, but most especially Patrick Mahomes and Peyton Manning. During his ManningCast, the Hall of Famer cried out:

"Holy cow! I cannot believe this."

Expand Tweet

Mahomes, meanwhile, sent his prayers to his newest AFC rival:

Expand Tweet

Since then, Gang Green has fallen behind 3-10 after a touchdown from Josh Allen to Stefon Diggs, then an interception by Matt Milano:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Aaron Rodgers’ injury history with New York Jets

Skeptics will say they had seen Aaron Rodgers’ injury coming, as he had strained his calf during what he called “pre-practice conditioning” in May - causing him to miss OTA’s with the New York Jets. But at the time, he dismissed it as not “too serious”:

"I just tweaked my calf in a little pre-practice conditioning, so I decided to take a vet day."

Just over two months later, Rodgers got another scare when defensive end Jermaine Johnson stepped on his toe during a practice session. However, head coach Robert Saleh downplayed the severity of the incident, saying:

"We do it all the time. Stay off the quarterback. Respect the quarterback. Every player knows how important those quarterbacks are, but stay up, stay off them. It goes without saying, but you're always going to try to make it a point of emphasis."

No other update on Rodgers has emerged so far, but between this and the Giants' shutout loss against the Dallas Cowboys, Opening Week is apparently not the best time to be a football fan in New York.