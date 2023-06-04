The Kansas City Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes have had great success since he entered the league in 2017. They have won seven-straight AFC West division titles and two Super Bowls, and have been AFC Champions three times, and are still one of the best teams in the NFL.

The Chiefs are currently the favorite to win the 2023-2024 Super Bowl, and with Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid, they are one of the best teams in the league.

Before their dominance that they've had in the last seven seasons, the Denver Broncos, led by Peyton Manning ran the division. They were division champs from 2011-2015, with Manning bringing them a Super Bowl victory in 2013.

Appearing on ESPN, Manning told Stephen A. Smith that he wishes the Chiefs would get out of the division:

"I like my Broncos. I wish the Chiefs would get out of the division, Stephen A."

The team has shown no signs of slowing down their dominance as they are the reigning Super Bowl champions with two of the best offensive players in the NFL in Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce.

Will the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes repeat as AFC West champions this year?

Patrick Mahomes during AFC Divisional Playoffs - Jacksonville Jaguars v Kansas City Chiefs

Can the Chiefs win their eighth-straight division title?

The Kansas City Chiefs shared the best record in the NFL last season with a 14-3 record. Only the Chargers (10-7) had a winning record in their division other than themselves as the Las Vegas Raiders finished 6-11 and the Denver Broncos finished 5-12.

Since 2017, the Chiefs have won at least 10 or more games each season. Other than the Chargers, they don't really have a threat in the division. In the AFC, the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals are two other contenders that can compete for the conference.

This off-season, the Chiefs lost OL Orlando Brown, OL Andrew Wylie, WR Mecole Hardman, WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, and S Juan Thornhill. They've added OL Jawaan Taylor, DE Charles Omenihu, and LB Drue Tranquill.

With Mahomes as their quarterback and Reid as their head coach, the Chiefs are always in contention for a Super Bowl.

Do you think the Kansas City Chiefs will win the Super Bowl this year?

