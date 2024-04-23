Peyton Manning reveals which 2024 NFL Draft prospect is drawing beloved Broncos' attention

There's no doubt that the Denver Broncos are looking to upgrade the quarterback position. After the monstrous failure of the Russell Wilson project, the team is now sitting with the 12th pick, without a real chance of getting one of the top prospects unless a disaster happens - or a big trade up.

Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels are totally out of the picture. The first available pick for a trade up might be #3 from the New England Patriots, but it would take a monumental offer for any team to move up. Denver doesn't have the luxury of trading many assets, especially with their current cap situation, but that doesn't mean they haven't explored the quarterback market.

Former quarterback Peyton Manning, who's still deeply involved with the organization to this day after winning Super Bowl 50 with the Broncos, gave a hint of what the front office thinks about the upcoming quarterback class in an interview with 104.3 The Fan:

"I know Denver is very interested in him and it sounded like a place he’d love to come to but it’s a little bit out of his control."

Why the Broncos can't draft a quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft

Unless a disaster occurs, the top three picks will all be quarterbacks - Caleb Williams is certain to go to the Chicago Bears, while the Washington Commanders will be able to pick between Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels.

Whoever survives will be the third overall pick - it's unclear, however, if the New England Patriots will be the ones to draft after head coach Jerod Mayo said that the team would look at all options. Teams like the Minnesota Vikings and the New York Giants would jump at the opportunity.

The Vikings have two first-round picks available to trade, and that might not even be enough. The Giants only have one, but they'd be able to offer the #6 that's higher than anything that Minnesota can offer.

Point in case, though: the Broncos can't offer a package such as other competitors for a quarterback, and they don't have their second-round pick as well. They could draft one only if they go after guys like Bo Nix, but this would be a hell of a reach.