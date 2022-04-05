Peyton Manning reveals how he's been helping Russell Wilson adjust to life in Denver

When Russell Wilson decided to join the Denver Broncos, he talked to one person -- Peyton Manning.

Peyton Manning was with the Broncos for three years (2012-2015). He won a Super Bowl in his final year, MVP awards and broke several NFL passing records.

So, it was only natural that Russell Wilson would go to Peyton Manning to ask for advice on what it was like playing in Denver.

In this revealing interview with the Denver Post, Peyton Manning said this about Wilson and his prospects of playing in Denver.

“I’ve talked to Russell a number of times, and we’ve had conversations about some of the things that helped me in my transition to a different team that I think can apply to anybody making the jump, especially after being in a place for a long time,” Manning said last week in a phone interview with the Denver Post to promote his Sweetens Cove bourbon brand. “(I’ve had) conversations with Coach (Nathaniel) Hackett, as well, about some of those things, maybe some do’s and don’ts that helped me and can certainly apply, and Russell can hit the ground running here in his first year.”

Manning joined the Broncos after the Indianapolis Colts released him. The Colts were afraid that he would never recover from major neck surgery, and obviously, he did.

Peyton Manning had a relationship with Russell Wilson before now

Russell Wilson had already established a relationship with Manning. Back when he was in high school, Wilson attended the Manning Passing Academy.

So it was only natural that he would go to a trusted source when finding out what life would be like for him in Denver.

“I wanted to make sure that, ‘Hey, what went well? What didn’t go so well? What did you learn? What did you learn about yourself as a player?’” Wilson said last month at his introductory news conference. “From going through that experience of being in Indy and to come here, it was a big decision."

Manning clearly made the right choice. The Broncos had a great front office, a great coaching staff, and, most importantly, a great defense. This was something he didn't have often while playing in Indy.

And it looks like Wilson is stepping into the same situation. The only difference is that he doesn't yet know the style of new head coach Nathaniel Hackett, who was the Green Bay Packers' offensive coordinator.

From the outside looking in, both parties seem to have made the correct choice.

