Peyton Manning roasts brother Eli after Russell Wilson gets personal boos from Seahawks fans: "I know you have when you played against the Chargers"

Peyton and Eli Manning are back for another season of their "ManningCast." To kick off the new season, the brothers viewed Russell Wilson's Denver Broncos take on the Seattle Seahawks.

The game was built up for months since the schedule came out. Wilson's homecoming resembled Tom Brady's return to New England last year. To say the reception was different is an understatement. As Wilson ran out with his new team, a chorus of boos could be heard throughout the stadium.

On the "ManningCast," Peyton got a little cheeky with his younger brother Eli when he was asked if he had ever been personally booed. Peyton, the older brother, couldn't help but aim a little dig at Eli.

Peyton said:

"Those are personal boos. You can just tell the difference. I know you have when you played the Chargers. I don’t think I have necessarily."

Wilson's reception was a little suprising for some, given that the quarterback had spent his entire career with the Seahawks and won them a Super Bowl as well.

Peyton Manning takes a shot at Eli over personal boos

New York Giants v San Diego Chargers

For Peyton's little dig at his brother, he was referencing the first time Eli played against the San Diego Chargers after his now-infamous NFL Draft switch.

The Chargers had the first overall pick in the 2004 NFL Draft and were going to select Eli. Only the quarterback did not want to play for the franchise.

Eli was still selected by the Chargers, despite not wanting to play for the team, but he did not stay long. He was traded to the New York Giants. San Diego received Phillip Rivers in return, along with three other draft picks.

Looking back now, it seems both sides got a good deal, but Peyton simply couldn't resist opening up old wounds.

