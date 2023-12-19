Peyton Manning’s former center reveals how Jason Kelce has been stealing almost entire yard with every snap

Jason Kelce has seemingly gotten nothing but praise this season, but former Colts center Jeff Saturday's claims on Get Up are sure to fire up fanbases. On the show, he detailed a move made by centers like Kelce that effectively nets the offense part of a yard on every snap. Here's how he put it:

"[00:07:45] You do it quite a bit especially when you're on the road. You'll take the ball and you see where the ball is spotted and he moves it all the way to the line. So you're doing the half a yard, three-quarters of a yard, whatever it is. Because when you stand over it, you can kind of move it forward with some gray area."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He continued, explaining the false start against Jason Kelce in the Monday Night Football game as the 'legit' call:

"You're seeing these calls are a lot tighter and especially with all the attention on the tush push and nobody stopping it. Everybody's watching, paying attention and he got caught and it's a legit call. [00:08:13]"

If that's the case, the infamous Nick Sirianni quote about every first and ten series should be tweaked. Earlier this season, Sirianni made headlines by saying that the tush push made every down a "first-and-9" situation.

Now, if one adds the extra half-yard or so that Kelce has been netting every play, every first-and-9 might be a first-and-8.5 or even first-and-8.25.

Jason Kelce's offense continues to sputter amid three-game losing streak

Jason Kelce at Philadelphia Eagles v Seattle Seahawks

Of course, Jason Kelce taking an extra yard doesn't amount to much if the team continues to remain so far out of games that extra yards don't mean the difference. Since Nov. 27, the team has failed to break 20 points in one of the last three games.

Against the San Francisco 49ers, Jalen Hurts' unit scored 19 points. Then, against the Dallas Cowboys, the Eagles put up just 13 points. On Monday Night Football, the Eagles scored just 17 points against the Seahawks.

Luckily for the Philadelphia Eagles, their final three games likely won't require an offensive explosion to come out on the winning side. The team has yet to play the New York Giants for the first time this season and has two matchups against the team in their final three games. They also play the Arizona Cardinals.

As such, seemingly even a limping version of the Eagles offense could go 3-0 against the team and get some momentum back heading into the playoffs. On the other hand, if the losing streak continues, many will be quick to write the team off for the rest of the 2023 season.

Will Jason Kelce and Jalen Hurts rebound in the final 17% of the season?

If any of the above quotes are used, credit Get Up and H/T Sportskeeda.