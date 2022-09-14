WATCH: Peyton Manning and Shannon Sharpe lose their minds over Broncos' choice to kick a 64-yard FG vs. Seahawks

In a Monday Night Football game of the 2022-23 NFL season, the Denver Broncos defeated the Seattle Seahawks 17-16. It was a closely contested game that went down to the wire. The strange end to the match left many feeling that the Seahawks didn't win as much as the Broncos lost the contest.

While Denver was down by one point with 1:10 left in the quarter, they faced a third and 14 situation. Quarterback Russell Wilson hit running back JaVonte Williams for a nine-yard reception. With 1:01 left and needing five yards on fourth down, the Broncos let the clock run down to 20 seconds before calling a timeout.

On the Manningcast last night, Shannon Sharpe, Eli Manning, and Peyton Manning were shocked over how Denver handled the decision. Manning kept signaling for the team to call a timeout around the 50-second mark. He then suggested that the Broncos might be trying to draw them offside.

Eli Manning pointed out that the team was wasting way too much time if they were trying to draw the Seahawks offside. Shannon Sharpe had a confused, silent look as he tried to figure out what was happening.

Once Denver called a timeout before the play-clock expired, Sharpe questioned why the team wasted 30 seconds on this. It set up a 64-yard attempt for kicker Brandon McManus, which he did not make. Seattle got the ball back, took a few victory kneels, and closed out the game 17-16. The Seahawks were among the biggest underdogs in Week 1.

He didn’t consider going for it even after he missed the first time (Seattle called timeout).



"Brandon gave it his best shot." #Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett says 64 yards was the max range for Brandon McManus tonight and that's why they went with the FG.

He didn't consider going for it even after he missed the first time (Seattle called timeout).

Following the game, first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett said they didn't consider going for it on fourth down. He said that he was confident McManus could make the field goal.

The Denver Broncos extended Russell Wilson's contract this offseason

Denver Broncos v Seattle Seahawks

Many questioned why Denver didn't go for it and instead attempted a very long field goal. The chances of scoring a 64-yard field goal are slim and Wilson is expected to be their franchise quarterback. It was surprising that they didn't display their faith in him to make the important play on fourth down.

However, Denver showed their trust in Wilson in other ways this offseason. They inked him to a five-year $245 million extension that ties him down for a total of seven years.

While an extremely long field goal may seem like a strange decision, football is full of such moments. If the Broncos had made the kick, no questions would have been asked. If they had gone for it on fourth down and failed, it's likely that would have been a matter of discussion instead.

We will see if Russell Wilson and Denver see a change in fortunes going forward. They will aim for their first win of the season when they host the Houston Texans on Sunday.

