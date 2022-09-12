Peyton Manning shares photo with Queen Elizabeth and pays touching tribute to late monarch

In a seminal shift to the world order, Queen Elizabeth passed away. Through all the respects paid, Peyton Manning was among those offering tributes to the late British monarch. He recounted meeting her in the White House with then-President George W. Bush and First Lady Laura Bush. Queen Elizabeth was joined by her husband Prince Philip and Peyton Manning, who attended with his wife Ashley.

Peyton Manning was effusive in his praise of the recently deceased queen. He said that she embodied loyalty and service to her country and that it was an honor he would never forget.

How did Peyton Manning meet Queen Elizabeth?

As it turns out, when the Queen and her husband visited Washington DC in 2007, it was their first visit there in 16 years. President Bush had called upon luminaries from various fields on the occasion they were hosting for the royals. There was dinner with the President and the Queen and a cello performance by Yo-Yo Ma in the East Room.

There were 135 guests, as Jim Nantz, who was also present, recollects in the Los Angeles Times. The Queen entered with the President, First Lady, and the Prince. Chimes sounded for a photo opportunity with the Queen and that is how, in all probability, the above picture came to be.

It seems to have left an indelible mark on all those present and Peyton Manning was certainly reminded of it when the Queen passed away. It's not known whether the Queen was as much of a fan of football as Manning was of her. During her life, she had only seen one documented game in person. It was an intense college game between Maryland and North Carolina and has become known as the Queen's game.

Respect for Queen Elizabeth has flowed from other quarters in football as well. NFL UK naturally put out a statement mourning her loss. The game between the Buffalo Bills and the Los Angeles Rams held a two-minute silence too in her remembrance.

To put Queen Elizabeth's reign into perspective, she had already been the monarch of the UK for 15 years when the first Super Bowl was held. This upcoming Super Bowl will be the first that will be held when she is no longer present.

