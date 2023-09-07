Russell Wilson was shockingly traded to the Denver Broncos last year after spending his entire career with the Seattle Seahawks. He was expected to immediately make them Super Bowl contenders, but things didn't work out that way. He had one of the worst statistical seasons of his career as the Broncos were one of the NFL's most disappointing teams.

The disastrous season resulted in the Broncos making major changes during the offseason. Most notably, they traded with the New Orleans Saints to acquire Sean Payton to be their head coach. Payton brings a much more aggressive and outspoken coaching style than Nathaniel Hackett, their previous head coach.

Former Broncos legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning was asked for his opinion on how Payton has boldly handled Wilson's huge personality so far in Denver on "The Pat McAfee Show," and said:

"It's not fair. Russell Wilson is Russell Wilson, he has his unique style, just like Drew Brees did. Sean's got to put Russell in the position to be the best Russell can be. He's not going to ask him to be Drew Brees and do those types of things. He has got to put his players in the best position.

"So, that's why I think Russell will be more comfortable. It might not be right away. Like I said, it won't be perfect, like in Week 1 against the Raiders, but I see him getting better throughout the season."

Peyton Manning also said that Payton asked Wilson if he could coach him as hard as he wants to. The quarterback apparently agreed, expressing his willingness to remain teachable and continue improving. Trying something new could be exactly what Wilson needs after his abysmal 2022 campaign. Payton could be the change he needs to turn things back around.

Russell Wilson gets called out by Sean Payton

Sean Payton was reportedly extremely blunt with Russell Wilson when coaching him on what he needs to do to bounce back this season.

“Will you f***ing stop kissing all the babies?" Payton said. "You’re not running for public office.”

Payton allegedly went on to explain that he needs to stop worrying about his public image so much and turn his sole focus to winning football games this year. A newly motivated Wilson under the guidance of a likely future Hall of Fame coach could be just what the Denver Broncos need to get back to being Super Bowl contenders.