Peyton Manning reveals incredible reason why he's avoided coaching or commentating in the NFL

Peyton Manning is a Pro Football Hall of Famer who has done a lot since retiring from the NFL after the 2015 season. He's done commercials and entered the world of television, co-hosting the 'Manningcast' with his brother Eli on ESPN.

However, in a recent interview on "The Colin Cowherd" podcast, the quarterback explained why he hasn't taken any coaching or commentating jobs in the NFL:

“The best advice I got was from Tony Dungy the year that I retired. He said, ‘Peyton, don’t make any rash decisions. Don’t go sign up to do this right away, take a coaching job, get involved in an organization, go into broadcasting. Just take a year and let everything calm down.'"

The Hall of Famer added that the time commitment to broadcasting played a pivotal role in his decision not to take a job in the booth:

“It’s a four-day commitment. I wanted my fall weekends to be free.”

Peyton still does the aforementioned 'Manningcast' with Eli, but it doesn't look like we'll be seeing the legendary quarterback in a booth in the near future.

Peyton Manning and his NFL career

Peyton Manning announces retirement

Peyton Manning was the first overall pick by the Indianapolis Colts in the 1998 NFL Draft. The quarterback spent 13 seasons with the Colts, winning four MVP awards and leading them to a win in Super Bowl 41. Overall, he threw for 54,828 yards, 399 touchdowns, and 198 interceptions in his time with Indianapolis.

He signed with the Denver Broncos after leaving the Colts, leading them to a Super Bowl victory in his final season. In his four seasons with Denver, he won his fifth MVP award while throwing for 17,112 yards, 140 touchdowns, and 53 interceptions.

He set an NFL record for the most touchdown passes in a season in 2013 with 55. It seems that the 46-year-old is content in his current capacities, but we'll see if that changes anytime soon.

In the meantime, he and his brother will continue to present their viewpoint on select NFL matches with 'Manningcast'. Fans of theirs would certainly enjoy their company during this season's games.

