“Phenomenal coach” - Zach Wilson makes feelings clear about Mike McDaniel

The Miami Dolphins head coach, Mike McDaniel, is getting a five-star rating from one of his new quarterbacks, Zach Wilson, who signed a one-year, $6 million deal with the club on March 17. Wilson is optimistic his new coach can get the best out of him.

On NBC Sports' "Pro Football Talk" on Sunday, Wilson described McDaniel as:

“Somebody that is going to give you exactly the same guy every single day, and obviously he’s a phenomenal coach and shows how much he cares and invests in you, and so those are some of the qualities I’m just the most excited for.”

Wilson didn't feature for the Denver Broncos in 2024 after the club acquired him last April along with a seventh-round pick, with the New York Jets getting a sixth-rounder in return.

The second overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft from Brigham Young University believes McDaniel is exactly what he needs to rejuvenate his career.

“I think just extremely raw, his ability to just be completely himself every single day is, I think, what you want in a coach.”

McDaniel is coming off his first losing season as an NFL head coach. The Dolphins finished 8-9 in 2024 and missed the playoffs for the first time under his tenure. Miami has wound up second in the AFC East every season under McDaniel, with their best campaign being in 2023 (11-6).

Zach Wilson should be ready to play

While a clear No. 1 QB is in place for McDaniel with the Dolphins, the former Jets pivot could see some action behind center in 2025.

Tua Tagovailoa led the NFL in completion percentage (72.9) while previously leading the league in passer rating and passing yards in past seasons. At the same time, the 2023 Pro Bowl quarterback has had his share of injuries throughout his pro career.

From a hand fracture to ankle and knee sprains and plenty of concussions, Tagovailoa's had a roller coaster five seasons in Miami. Only once in his NFL career has he started every regular-season game in 2023.

Wilson hasn’t played since 2023, when he completed 60.1% of his passes for the New York Jets and had a career-high passer rating of 77.2. In three seasons, he’s thrown a combined 25 interceptions and 23 touchdowns.

He hopes that having a more potent offense can help him improve, with Miami being among the top five passing offenses in two of McDaniel's three seasons in charge.

Wilson had to step in for Aaron Rodgers in New York when the Jets pivot went down with an Achilles injury in their opening game of 2023. Wilson's been sacked over 40 times twice in his NFL career, with the Dolphins finishing 15th in terms of sacks allowed last season (43).

