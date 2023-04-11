Philadelphia Eagles to get top defensive prospect? 2023 NFL Draft simulator predicts NFC Champs to land Illinois CB

The Philadelphia Eagles came just short of winning their second-ever Super Bowl as they lost a close battle to the Kansas City Chiefs in February. The team lost many important players from the NFC title run as free agency began and the salary cap situation was not good.

It's particularly clear that the team needs to improve depth at cornerback. Having a young guy learning from Darius Slay and James Bradberry could ensure stability at the position for the future.

A simulation made by Sportskeeda's Mock Draft Simulator has the Philadelphia Eagles doing just that with one of the best prospects in the 2023 class. Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon would join the franchise with the 10th pick.

The Eagles have the 10th and 30th overall picks in the first round. The 10th was originally from the New Orleans Saints due to last year's draft trade. The 30th was reserved for the Super Bowl runner-up - who usually holds the 31st pick. But they ascended one spot as the Miami Dolphins were punished with a forfeited first-round pick due to tampering charges involving Tom Brady and Sean Payton.

Who could also be an option for the Eagles in the 2023 draft?

Offensive lineman Peter Skoronski from Northwestern would be a good option with the 10th overall pick. It would give him an excellent opportunity to develop as a backup while Lane Johnson still plays.

The 30th overall pick could see Philadelphia add an EDGE rusher in BJ Ojulari. He's a quick pass rusher who wins with his strength through a variety of pass-rushing moves but lacks the athleticism to be an elite player.

With the 30th overall pick, another option would be wideout Jalin Hyatt of Tennessee. He could move into the slot receiver role and excel with the number of targets he would receive as defenses focus on AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith.

