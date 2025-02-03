  • home icon
Philadelphia Eagles star Saquon Barkley announces engagement to Anna Congdon ahead of Super Bowl 59 clash

By Ethen Hutton
Modified Feb 03, 2025 10:00 GMT
NFL: NFC Championship-Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn
Philadelphia Eagles star running back Saquon Barkley has a busy schedule ahead this week. Barkley is gearing up to play in his first-ever Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 9 but made a major announcement on Sunday, Feb. 2.

In an exclusive interview with People, he revealed that he is now engaged to his girlfriend, Anna Congdon, with whom he has two children.

"I can't be the athlete I am and have the success I have so in my career without the help of her. She's been super helpful and always has my back, not only in football but throughout life, there's a lot that goes on.
"But as we continue to grow and mature and go through life together, we continue getting closer and continue to get even better."

Barkley brought up the couple's children: a daughter Jada and a son Saquon Jr.

"It's a beautiful thing because we have two amazing children, and we just sit back and laugh sometimes when they're over there playing and just smile and think about where everything started," he said.

Super Bowl LIX is on Saquon Barkley's birthday

Sunday, Feb. 9, marks Saquon Barkley's 28th birthday, the same day as Super Bowl 59. Barkley has helped carry Philadelphia's offense and is looking to cap off his historic season with a Lombardi win.

During his interview, Barkley touched on the meaning of playing in the Super Bowl on the day of his 28th birthday.

"The best birthday gift you can have is playing in the Super Bowl and the only thing better than that is winning the Super Bowl on your birthday. So, plans before or after, I don't really have any game plan at all. I'm really just focusing on going out there and playing this game and trying to continue to play at a high level."

Through three playoff games, Saquon Barkley has notched 66 carries for 442 rushing yards and five touchdowns. The NFL's leading rusher could become just the third 2,000-yard rusher in league history to win a Super Bowl, while the Kansas City Chiefs are eyeing a third consecutive Super Bowl.

Edited by Nicolaas Ackermann
