  • home icon
  • NFL
  • [PHOTO] Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt turns heads in elegant gameday look with BF Derek Green post KC vs. Raiders matchup

[PHOTO] Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt turns heads in elegant gameday look with BF Derek Green post KC vs. Raiders matchup

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Oct 20, 2025 15:49 GMT
Gracie Hunt and boyfriend Derek Green were in attendance to cheer on the Kansas City Chiefs. (Photos via Gracie Hunt
Gracie Hunt and boyfriend Derek Green were in attendance to cheer on the Kansas City Chiefs. (Photos via Gracie Hunt's Instagram/ Getty Images)

Gracie Hunt was in attendance on Sunday afternoon as the Kansas City Chiefs shut out the Las Vegas Raiders 31-0. Hunt shared her weekly gameday footage on Instagram as she supports the Chiefs.

Ad

Hunt’s look for the Week 7 AFC West rivalry game was more elegant and professional look than she typically wears. She wore a red leather mini skirt that she paired with a white top and a tan leather jacket. She completed the look with tan knee-high boots and a red purse.

"It’s Raider Rivalry Week in Kansas City! ⚔️❤️💛 Focused, fired up, and ready for game day. Jeremiah 20:9," Hunt captioned the Instagram post.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Gracie also included a photo on her Instagram Story of a selfie alongside Derek Green. The couple stood on the sidelines at Arrowhead Stadium ahead of the game.

Hunt and Green posing for a selfie in the sidelines at Arrowhead Stadium. (Photo via Gracie Hunt&#039;s Instagram Story)
Hunt and Green posing for a selfie in the sidelines at Arrowhead Stadium. (Photo via Gracie Hunt's Instagram Story)

The Kansas City Chiefs were so dominant on Sunday afternoon that quarterback Patrick Mahomes was relieved by backup Gardner Minshew late in the third quarter. The Kansas City Chiefs are now 4-3 and will face the Washington Commanders next Monday night.

Ad

Gracie Hunt showed off chic Chiefs style at team event

Gracie Hunt recently showed off a chic Kansas City Chiefs look the "Chiefs Style Lounge." The 26-year-old shared her look at she walked down the red carpet and posed for a 'glam bot' camera.

The content creator wore a red Chiefs sweatshirt that she paired with a black, sparkly mini skirt and black heels. The annual fashion event is held at Arrowhead Stadium and not only features a fashion show but also vendors and boutiques from the local area.

Ad

The event has been held the last 14 years and is a way to connect the community with the team and the fan base.

"Who else is ready for the #ChiefsStyleLounge 🙋🏼‍♀️❤️‍🔥💃🏼" Hunt wrote.

Gracie Hunt shares her gameday experience and fashion each week with her 594,000 followers on Instagram. This season she has had boyfriend Derek Green along with her on gamedays, the couple began dating this past spring.

About the author
Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen

Twitter icon

Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.

Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.

The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.

Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts.

Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Bethany Cohen
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications