[PHOTO] Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt turns heads in elegant gameday look with BF Derek Green post KC vs. Raiders matchup

Gracie Hunt was in attendance on Sunday afternoon as the Kansas City Chiefs shut out the Las Vegas Raiders 31-0. Hunt shared her weekly gameday footage on Instagram as she supports the Chiefs. Hunt’s look for the Week 7 AFC West rivalry game was more elegant and professional look than she typically wears. She wore a red leather mini skirt that she paired with a white top and a tan leather jacket. She completed the look with tan knee-high boots and a red purse.&quot;It’s Raider Rivalry Week in Kansas City! ⚔️❤️💛 Focused, fired up, and ready for game day. Jeremiah 20:9,&quot; Hunt captioned the Instagram post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostGracie also included a photo on her Instagram Story of a selfie alongside Derek Green. The couple stood on the sidelines at Arrowhead Stadium ahead of the game. Hunt and Green posing for a selfie in the sidelines at Arrowhead Stadium. (Photo via Gracie Hunt's Instagram Story)The Kansas City Chiefs were so dominant on Sunday afternoon that quarterback Patrick Mahomes was relieved by backup Gardner Minshew late in the third quarter. The Kansas City Chiefs are now 4-3 and will face the Washington Commanders next Monday night.Gracie Hunt showed off chic Chiefs style at team eventGracie Hunt recently showed off a chic Kansas City Chiefs look the &quot;Chiefs Style Lounge.&quot; The 26-year-old shared her look at she walked down the red carpet and posed for a 'glam bot' camera. The content creator wore a red Chiefs sweatshirt that she paired with a black, sparkly mini skirt and black heels. The annual fashion event is held at Arrowhead Stadium and not only features a fashion show but also vendors and boutiques from the local area.The event has been held the last 14 years and is a way to connect the community with the team and the fan base. &quot;Who else is ready for the #ChiefsStyleLounge 🙋🏼‍♀️❤️‍🔥💃🏼&quot; Hunt wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostGracie Hunt shares her gameday experience and fashion each week with her 594,000 followers on Instagram. This season she has had boyfriend Derek Green along with her on gamedays, the couple began dating this past spring.