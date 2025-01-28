On Sunday, after the Philadelphia Eagles won the NFC Championship title, Saquon Barkley's girlfriend, Anna Congdon was beaming with happiness.

Taking to Instagram, Anna posted pictures straight from the Lincoln Financial Field, where the energy was electric after the Eagles defeated the Commanders, 55-23.

"If I could wrap my arms around this memory, I would...," she captioned the IG post.

The first image showed Saquon Barkley and Anna Congdon with their two children as the NFL RB, donning a "CHAMP" gray hoodie, held the NFC Championship Trophy. In the background, confetti rained down under the stadium lights.

Two more pictures featured the kids, Jada and Saquon Jr. smiling ear to ear out of joy at seeing their father punch the ticket to the Super Bowl.

The highlight of among all the six pictures was the one where Saquon tightly hugged Anna.

PHOTOS: Saquon Barkley's girlfriend Anna Congdon captures adorable NFCCG win celebrations with family and kids

In the Eagles vs. Commanders game, Saquon made a huge impact.

Starting with a 60-yard TD run on the Eagles' first play, he went on to score three touchdowns in all to put the game to bed.

This came after he ran for 205 yards and scored two touchdowns in the win against the Los Angeles Rams a week before.

Post the win, talking about the celebration on the field, the Eagles RB said:

“It was fun to be out there and see the confetti and things I envision. The most special thing about it was being out there with my family.”

Next up, the Philadelphia Eagles will face the AFC Champions, and the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

This will be Saquon Barkley's first Super Bowl appearance in what is his first year in Philly colors.

Saquon Barkley's girlfriend posted pictures with her family after maintaining a low profile since last year

The last time, Anna Congdon posted pictures with Saquon Barkley was in February 2024.

Taking to Instagram, Anna shared a stunning family portrait, featuring the Eagles RB and their two children.

"A family affair 💌," she captioned the post.

In the image, Anna was in a sleek black gown and red heels and held her son, Saquon Jr. Meanwhile, Barkley wore a white suit and black tie and stood beside their eldest, Jada Clare.

Anna and Saquon have been together since their college days at Penn State in 2017.

The couple welcomed Jada Clare in 2018 and Saquon Jr. in 2022.

