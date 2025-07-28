[PIC] Quinn Ewers and GF, Madelyne Barnes, step out for Coldplay concert with Zach Wilson and wife, Nicolette

  • home icon
By Ankita Yadav
Published Jul 28, 2025 03:20 GMT
Quinn Ewers and GF Madelyne Barnes
Quinn Ewers spent the weekend with his girlfriend, Madelyne Barne, and enjoyed a Coldplay concert. Madelyne shared glimpses of their outing on Instagram on Sunday.

Madelyne shared a picture posing with Miami Dolphins quarterback Zach Wilson and his newlywed wife, Nicolette, after the concert. She captioned the snap with three hand-heart emojis.

[PIC] Quinn Ewers and GF Madelyne Barnes step out for Coldplay concert with Zac Wilson and wife Nicolette/@madelynebarnes
Zach Wilson donned a white shirt and matching pants, while his wife wore a shimmery silver short dress and carried a pink purse. Meanwhile, Ewers wore a black shirt and cream pants with white shoes, while his girlfriend styled a white short with a crop top and carried a golden purse.

Barne also shared a video of the Coldplay concert in another Instagram story.

[PIC] Quinn Ewers and GF Madelyne Barnes step out for Coldplay concert with Zac Wilson and wife Nicolette/@madelynebarnes
On the field, Zach Wilson is preparing for his first season with the Miami Dolphins. Last year, he was the third starting quarterback for the Denver Broncos. However, he didn't play a game and is now looking forward to his journey with a new team.

Last month, he exchanged vows with Nicolette in an intimate ceremony. The couple shared a few pictures of their wedding ceremony in an Instagram post on July 7 with a caption:

"The Wilsons ♾️ 06.28.25 — the best day of our lives!"
Nicolette wore a white bridal gown with a train and a long veil, while the NFL star donned a white shirt with black pants, a black blazer and a bow tie.

Quinn Ewers' girlfriend shares a glimpse of her "summer" outing

Quinn Ewers’ girlfriend, Madelyne Barne, shared a few pictures of her summer outing in an Instagram post on May 16. She shared several snaps with her friends along with a five-word caption, writing:

"Best start to the summer!!"
Madelyne posted a picture from a club, posing with her friend in a red short dress. She also shared a few more snaps with her family members and friends from her summer outings.

Ewers was a seventh-round pick in the 2025 draft as he prepares for his NFL debut. The Miami Dolphins begin the new season against the Indianapolis Colts, on Sept. 7.

