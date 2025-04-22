"Picking him at 12 is asinine" - NFL analyst warns Cowboys on potentially drafting Alabama star

Dallas Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer will look to make the most of his first NFL draft with the team this week. The Cowboys need to strengthen some areas, but their first-round pick at No. 12 will be critical.

Last week, it was reported that the Cowboys might look to bolster their offensive line with their first-round selection. On Monday, they even met with Alabama guard Tyler Booker, with some reports suggesting they could make a move for the Tide star. However, analyst Marcus Mosher warned Dallas about picking Booker in Round 1, suggesting it might be a gamble.

"I like Tyler Booker a lot. But picking him at 12 or even inside the top 16 is asinine. You are taking a non-premium position and gambling on a very poor athlete. That’s just bad drafting right there on every level," Mosher tweeted on Monday.

Booker played his three-year college career at Alabama. He earned first-team All-SEC selections in 2023 and 2024, while being named a first-team All-American in his final year at Alabama.

Although Booker was initially projected as a second or third-round pick, the Cowboys might look into taking the guard in Round 1 in the draft if he fits their system.

How many picks does Dallas Cowboys have in the 2025 NFL draft?

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott - Source: Getty

The Dallas Cowboys are projected to have 10 picks in the 2025 NFL draft. Here is a look at the full list of their selections:

Round 1: Pick 12 (No. 12 overall)

Round 2: Pick 12 (No. 44 overall)

Round 3: Pick 12 (No. 76 overall)

Round 5: Pick 12 (No. 149 overall)

Round 5: Pick 38 (No. 174 overall)

Round 6: Pick 28 (No. 204 overall)

Round 6: Pick 35 (No. 211 overall)

Round 7: Pick 1 (No. 217 overall)

Round 7: Pick 23 (No. 239 overall)

Round 7: Pick 31 (No. 247 overall)

The Cowboys finished the 2024 NFL season with a 7-10 record and didn't make the postseason. They will hope that the prospects they draft, along with their existing players, can help them make the playoffs next season.

