PICS: Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt recaps lavish Commissioner’s Party in NOLA ahead of Super Bowl LIX

As excitement builds for the Super Bowl LIX, Gracie Hunt, heiress of the Kansas City Chiefs, attended the NFL Commissioner’s Party in New Orleans. Held on Friday, this yearly party was organized by the New Orleans Super Bowl Host Committee.

Gracie arrived with her family, in a black Roberto Cavalli dress designed by Fausto Puglisi. She paired it with red-bottom Christian Louboutin heels and a red-and-gold clutch. Gold accessories completed her stylish look.

On Instagram, she shared photos from the event.

"Commissioner’s Party in Cavalli ♥️♠️⚜️," read the caption.

Her father, Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, along with her mother Tavia, and siblings Ava and Knobel, also attended the party.

With the Chiefs aiming for a historic third straight Super Bowl win, the Hunt family had plenty to celebrate.

If the Chiefs win, this Super Bowl weekend will be one for the history books.

Gracie Hunt also attended the 14th Annual NFL Honors

On Thursday, at Saenger Theatre in New Orleans, Gracie Hunt showed up for the 14th Annual NFL Honors.

Gracie wore a bright red ruffled mini-dress, representing the Chiefs’ signature color. The dress had an asymmetrical hemline. She completed her outfit with a sparkling ball-shaped clutch and delicate jewelry, including a simple necklace and stacked rings.

Gracie Hunt's mother, Tavia Hunt, also looked stunning in a sophisticated outfit, while Clark Hunt kept things classic in a black tuxedo with a red tie.

The winners from the 2025 NFL Honors were:

Most Valuable Player (MVP): Josh Allen, Quarterback for the Buffalo Bills

Offensive Player of the Year: Saquon Barkley, Running Back for the Philadelphia Eagles

Defensive Player of the Year: Patrick Surtain II, Cornerback for the Denver Broncos

Comeback Player of the Year: Joe Burrow, Quarterback for the Cincinnati Bengals

Offensive Rookie of the Year: Jayden Daniels, Quarterback for the Washington Commanders

Defensive Rookie of the Year: Jared Verse, Linebacker for the Los Angeles Rams

Walter Payton Man of the Year: Arik Armstead, Defensive End for the Jacksonville Jaguars

NFL Coach of the Year: Kevin O’Connell, Head Coach of the Minnesota Vikings

NFL Fan of the Year: Megan Stefanski (Detroit Lions)

Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award: Josh Allen, Quarterback for the Buffalo Bills

