Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson’s girlfriend, Jilly Anais, took to Instagram on February 20 to post a few pictures from her visit to New York. Her caption read:

“A New York minute 🍎”

She was accompanied by her mother, Theresa, who also enjoyed her time in New York City. Although the purpose of her visit isn’t known yet, she has been to the city on numerous occasions for activities such as modeling and recording a song.

Jilly Anais was dressed in a black outfit—black jeans, a black top, black boots, and a black puffer jacket—complemented by sunglasses and one of her favorite handbags. The handbag in the post was a Hermès Birkin 30 orange crocodile bag made with palladium hardware. Unlike other regular Birkin handbags, this one is widely considered rare because of the leather and the type of metal used for the hardware. The handbag costs a whopping $84,875 on 1stDibs.com and can go as high as $150,000 on some retailers and resellers.

Last year, she appeared with another Birkin handbag during a date night with her boyfriend, Deshaun Watson. In her Instagram post from December 2024, she wore a nude-colored bodycon outfit and accessorized her look with a yellow Birkin handbag.

Her handbag was made of Epsom leather and featured the signature padlock system of Birkin handbags. According to Farfetch, the bag was priced at $65,456.

Jilly Anais shows the inside of her Birkin handbag

Jilly Anais, a popular social media influencer and model with over 2.4 million followers on Instagram, is obsessed with Birkin handbags. It is difficult to ascertain how many handbags she currently has in her collection, as she updates them regularly. However, she confessed in a TikTok video in October last year. In the video captioned, “What’s in my Birkyyyyy, Travel Addition 🙈,” she said:

“So, first off, I have my humongous Hermès Birkin that I just love traveling with. It carries so much, and I always carry another Birkin inside my big one. Because nine times out of ten, 9.9 times out of 10, I’m going somewhere. So I always choose one purse I wanna carry. And this week, this one matched my outfit. So I brought my orange baby. This was my weekend baby. Isn’t she gorgeous?”

The orange Birkin handbag in her TikTok video is different from the handbag in her New York post.

