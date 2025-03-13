PICS: Dolphins star Jake Bailey marries longtime girlfriend Bailey in beachside wedding in Mexico

Miami Dolphins punter Jake Bailey is officially married to his long-time girlfriend, Bailey Medeiros. The couple took to Instagram on Monday to share a few pictures from their wedding in Mexico.

Bailey captioned:

"Best day of our lives 🤍🙏🏼"

The couple got married and exchanged vows on Mar. 8 at Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Jake Bailey and his family hail from San Diego, while Bailey Medeiros’s family hails from Massachusetts. Nonetheless, they chose Cabo San Lucas because of their previous experience there in 2021.

In an exclusive interview with People, she said:

"It's so much more than a wedding. It’s the start of our forever surrounded by the people who matter most to us, in a paradise that feels almost too perfect to be real."

Their wedding celebration started on Mar. 7 with a white welcome party. Bailey wore a strapless black and white ballgown from Alice + Olivia, while Jake opted for white trousers paired with a short-sleeved black button-down shirt.

The next day, guests dressed in black or neutral colors, while the décor included white florals and champagne accents to suit the "coastal-neutrals" theme of the wedding. The celebration also featured a live band performance, fireworks on the coast, and the cutting of a red velvet cake.

Bailey wore a white strapless mermaid gown designed by Berta, for which she sought help from her mother and sister. She said:

"My mom and sister went dress shopping with me in Miami at Chic Parisien, a dress shop I knew sold Berta gowns … I actually had a five-way tie when I left the dress shop," Medeiros recalls. "I ended up choosing my dress because it was the one I couldn’t stop thinking about days later."

Her makeup was done by Erica Wright of Glam Done Wright, and her hair was styled by Los Cabos Makeup.

Bailey and Jake Bailey plan to settle in South Florida post-honeymoon

Bailey and Jake Bailey’s wedding was officiated by Bailey’s grandfather, Richard Allsing, and attended by notable football stars such as Jarrett Stidham and Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders. The couple plans to travel to Italy in July for their honeymoon, after which they intend to settle in South Florida for the next chapter of their lives.

Married to a football star, Mrs. Bailey can be expected to feature often at Jake's games next season.

