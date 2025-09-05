Pics: Joe Burrow shows off rare Charizard & Alakazam Pokémon card collection 

Joe Burrow surprised fans with his love for unique card collections. After his 2024 season, when he recorded 4,918 passing yards, the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback is gearing up for the start of the new season this week.Ahead of that, on Wednesday, he posted pictures of two Pokémon cards. One card featured Charizard, a Stage 2 Pokémon that evolved from Charmeleon.Joe Burrow shows off rare Charizard &amp; Alakazam Pokémon card collection/@joeyb_9 Joe BIn another Instagram story, Burrow shared a snap of an Alakazam card, which is also a Stage 2 Pokémon evolved from Kadabra.Joe Burrow shows off rare Charizard &amp; Alakazam Pokémon card coection/@joeyb_9 JBurrow, who enters his seventh season in the NFL, did not write any caption but simply shared the cards. He recorded his career best last season and will be hoping for a great run in 2025 as well, with a fresh start to the offseason.Earlier this year, the former LSU QB made headlines for his appearance at the Met Gala. He posted a few snaps of his outfit on Instagram on May 7, along with a caption that read:&quot;Met Gala 2025.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBurrow wore a white shirt and a blazer with matching pants. He completed the look with black sunglasses and a watch.Joe Burrow shares glimpse of practice session ahead of new seasonJoe Burrow also shared a few pictures in a comfortable outfit on Aug. 20 on Instagram. He posted the snaps without any caption. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Bengals quarterback wore blue denim pants and a white T-shirt layered with a gray jacket and a matching cap. In the second slide of the post, Burrow seemed to be actively preparing for the game ahead of the season opener.In the preseason, Burrow played in the second game against the Washington Commanders. He had a decent start and threw for 159 yards. The Bengals played three preseason games but won only one of them, against the Commanders, losing to the Philadelphia Eagles and Indianapolis Colts.Burrow and Co. face the Cleveland Browns in Week 1 of the regular season at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland.How do you think Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals will fare next season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.