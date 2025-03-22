PICS: Justin Simmons’ wife Taryn recaps ‘most magical’ moments with kids and ex-Falcons safety from Disneyland vacay

Former Atlanta Falcons safety Justin Simmons' wife, Taryn, shared pictures on her Instagram story on Friday from her family trip to Disneyland. Taryn was accompanied by her husband, their children, Laney and Shae, and their son, Kyler.

She wrote,

“The most magical day ever.”

Taryn and Justin Simmons' trip to Disney Land with family (IG/tarynsimmons)

As seen in the photo, Justin carried his son Kyler in a cradle across the Magic Kingdom of Disneyland.

Taryn shared a few other pictures from the family trip.

“We spent 13 hours in Magic Kingdom yesterday, so I’m just catching up.”

Besides roaming around Disneyland, Taryn's daughters tried their hands at a makeover session. She wrote,

“First step, Princess Makeovers!!”

Justin Simmons' daughters Laney and Shae dress up as Moana and Snow White (IG/tarynsimmons)

While the younger daughter, Shae, dressed up as the animated character Moana, the elder daughter, Laney, dressed up as Snow White. Taryn wrote,

“They decided on Moana & Snow White.”

The makeover started with a hairdo.

The hairstylists tied their hair up with decorations. While Laney had a cute crown-piece headband, Shae received a floral design headband. Before the family headed to tour the Magic Kingdom, Taryn left an emotional note about Laney, who stood in front of the mirror after her makeover.

“This is probably the last year she will want to dress as a princess, so this was even more special than it has ever been.”

The group then headed off to enjoy the adventures of the fun park, where they met and posed with popular Disney characters such as Princess Aurora, Cinderella, Jasmine, and Merida from Brave. Kyler joined in the fun as he played peek-a-boo with Merida. They also went on a ride and later watched a Disney parade.

Justin and Taryn Simmons' annual customary family trips to Disneyland

Visiting Disneyland has become a customary tradition for Justin Simmons' family, who have been to various Disney theme parks over the last four years.

Photo collage of the Simmons family's annual trip to Disneyland (IG/tarynsimmons)

Last year, Kyler and Shae took pictures with iconic characters like Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck. In 2023, Kyler was still a toddler, while Shae could walk for a while. Taryn has shared a plethora of memories from all of their trips to Disneyland since the couple got married in 2021.

