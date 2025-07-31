  • home icon
(PICS) Lions' Jahmyr Gibbs poses with David Montgomery as Lions arrive at Canton for Hall of Fame game

By Cole Shelton
Modified Jul 31, 2025
Syndication: Detroit Free Press - Source: Imagn
The Detroit Lions' star running backs, Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery, arrived in style for the Hall of Fame preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on July 31.

Ahead of the game, the Lions' social media posted the team arriving in Canton, Ohio, and Gibbs and Montgomery posed together. The two are a dynamic one-two punch, but also close friends.

They showed off several photos of the team arriving in Canton, where Gibbs and Montgomery stole the show.

Gibbs and Montgomery will once again be a focal point of the Lions' offense. However, the star running backs won't be playing in the Hall of Fame Game, same as most of the starters for the Lions.

Gibbs is coming off a year where he rushed for 1,412 yards and 16 touchdowns, while Montgomery had 775 yards and 12 touchdowns, as he dealt with injuries last season.

Jahmyr Gibbs eager for new role with Lions

Although Jahmyr Gibbs is the Lions' starting running back, he will also be used as a receiver this season.

The Lions want to have Gibbs and Montgomery on the field together, so Gibbs will be getting some reps at receiver, which he's excited about.

"I gotta learn the formations for being split out," Gibbs said, via NFL.com "I'm being split out like way more than I was the past two years. That's good. That's going to be fun. I've been waiting on that."
Jahmyr Gibbs' new role comes after offensive coordinator Ben Johnson left to become the Chicago Bears' head coach. However, Lions coach Dan Campbell remains confident the offense will continue to have success after losing Johnson.

"This is a Detroit Lion offense, is what it is. ... This offense is Jared Goff, (Amon-Ra) St. Brown, (Jahmyr) Gibbs, (David) Montgomery," Campbell said. "It's Frank (Ragnow); it's (Penei) Sewell; it's (Taylor) Decker. I can keep (going). It's (Jameson Williams). ... That's what we are.
"We can say, 'Well this is our scheme, this is what we're running.' No, no, no," Campbell added. "(The players are) the ones who make it what it is. That's our playbook, those guys."

The Lions enter the season with one of the best offenses in the NFL. A key reason will be Gibbs and Montgomery in the backfield.

Detroit opens its season on Sept. 7 on the road against the Green Bay Packers.

