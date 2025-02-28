PICS: Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany enjoy romantic night out during work trip

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, spent a workday together on Thursday. The project details are still top secret, but Brittany gave a behind-the-scenes look at her big day.

The big day was capped off with a date night out as Brittany shared a selfie of the couple out at dinner. In her Instagram story, she also included a glimpse of the dessert the couple devoured during their night out.

"Date night," Brittany wrote in the caption.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes enjoyed a date night after working on a commercial. (Credits: Instagram/@brittanylynne)

Earlier in the day, Brittany showed her glam team, which helped her prepare to film her first-ever commercial. She also shared photos of her dressing room trailer, which read "B.M.," and Patrick's trailer, which read "P.M."

The Kansas City Current founding co-owner also joked that she had 'kicked out' her husband from her dressing room and sent him to his trailer.

"Team Britt first commercial shoot," Brittany captioned the photo.

Brittany Mahomes shared a glimpse of the set of her first commercial. (Credits: Instagram/@brittanylynne)

Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany enjoyed a date night at QB's alma mater

Patrick Mahomes appears to be getting past the loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX nearly three weeks ago. Earlier this week, the three-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback sat courtside at his alma mater, Texas Tech University.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback sat alongside his wife, Brittany Mahomes, for a night out supporting the Red Raiders basketball team. The team recognized Mahomes during the game, showing him on the video board at the United Supermarkets Arena. It was a big matchup for Texas Tech as they faced Houston. Unfortunately, the Red Raiders lost 69-61.

Patrick Mahomes wore a Texas Tech t-shirt and jacket that he paired with black jeans and red shoes. Brittany paired a red jacket with black pants and a black shirt.

