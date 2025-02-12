PICS: Tom Brady recaps unforgettable first year as Fox analyst

Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady has just finished his first season as a Sports Analyst and is loving the experience.

On Wednesday, Brady shared his thoughts on Instagram, calling it a "new challenge," which he truly enjoyed.

Next, Brady thanked his colleagues at NFL on Fox for their hard work and support, saying they made his move from playing football to talking about it much easier. He also posted pictures from the broadcast booth to show his journey to his fans.

At the end of his message, he wrote:

“How long until Week 1?”

TB12 is all ready to start his countdown to 2025 Week 1, all over again.

Brady started his Fox Sports job on Sept. 8, covering the Dallas Cowboys game against the Cleveland Browns with play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt. His 10-year, $375 million deal with Fox Sports is among the biggest in sports broadcasting history.

With his first season done, NFL fans are excited to see what he’ll do next.

Tom Brady feels he has a long way to go as a broadcaster

Before Super Bowl 59, Tom Brady said in a recent interview with USA TODAY:

“I know I have a long way to go.”

He also explained that preparing for TV differs from preparing for an NFL game.

Brady signed with Fox Sports in 2022. However, he decided to play one more season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before taking a break in the 2023 season.

Now, he is fully focused on his broadcasting career. Instead of measuring success with wins, he focuses on preparation, confidence and enjoying the process.

Burkhardt, who has worked alongside Brady this season, praised him for stepping into a new role.

He said many would have avoided such a big change, but Brady took it head-on. Over the season, the two have built a strong friendship.

Brady’s first live broadcast was a United Football League game last year, but he says it already feels like a long time ago.

