Travis Kelce's mom, Donna, is set to watch her son represent the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX on Sunday in New Orleans. Contrary to the last time Kelce faced the Philadelphia Eagles in the big game, Donna won't have to see her two sons going against each other to try to win the Vince Lombardi Trophy after Jason finished his playing career last season.

A couple of pictures of Donna ahead of the game made the rounds on social media. She customized a black varsity jacket with "Down Tonight!" and "Mama Kelce" written under the Chiefs' name. She also added the three Super Bowl wins Travis has experienced in her right sleeve. In addition, she brought a purse customized with the Chiefs logo, Kelce's jersey number and the team's helmet.

The last time she saw Travis Kelce in the Super Bowl, the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers in overtime a year ago. The prior year, she saw Travis beat his older brother to start the journey that could end Sunday night with the Chiefs becoming the first team in NFL history to win three consecutive Super Bowls.

While his mother is dressed for the occasion (and we'll probably see her a lot with Taylor Swift on Sunday night), Kelce also picked a pregame outfit that turned a lot of heads.

NFL fans react to Travis Kelce's Super Bowl LIX outfit

Travis Kelce's outfits have always made the rounds on social media. Fans aren't indifferent to his selections, and the one he picked for Super Bowl LIX wasn't the exception.

After he picked a brown suit, plenty of people had something to say about it. It goes without saying that he drew mixed reactions.

"I hope being in the 1970s will help him win the Super Bowl 👀," one fan said.

Others were more receptive to the tight end's clothes selection.

"Travis Kelce looking like he came straight out of the 1970s love it," one fan said.

"He just stepped out of the DeLorean, and straight from the '70s with that outfit 😆 Only Kelce," another fan said.

In 2023, Travis Kelce had a remarkable performance against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. The veteran caught six passes for 81 yards and one touchdown.

The Eagles are hungry for revenge this season, and they have a new piece that has shined every round of the playoffs: Saquon Barkley. The former New York Giants running back is eager to win his first Super Bowl, but Kelce has different plans.

