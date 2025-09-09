[PICS] Trevor Lawrence and wife Marissa twin in white for romantic 'date night' after Jaguars' impressive 26-10 win vs. Panthers

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence started the season off right with a win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. On Monday night, he enjoyed some quality time with his wife, Marissa.Marissa Lawrence shared a series of photos on her Instagram Story of their romantic date night at the Italian restaurant, Salumeria 104. The couple chose a matching tan look for their date night outfits. Marissa Lawrence went for a strapless tan mini dress while the quarterback wore a button down shirt in the same color that he paired with gray dress pants. &quot;Date night&quot;-Marissa captioned the Instagram StoryMarissa Lawrence shared photos from date night. (Photos via Marissa Lawrence's Instagram Story)Amongst Marissa Lawrence's photos were a sneak peek at the dinner menu and a glass of red wine. She also gave a look at how she styled her hair, with a high ponytail. Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa shared first gameday with baby daughter ShaeTrevor Lawrence and his wife Marissa Lawrence welcomed their first child, daughter Shae, in January 2025. The new family of three has been spending quality time together this offseason and the quarterback now has a new member of his fan club. On Sunday, Marissa Lawrence documented their daughter's first regular season gameday with a post on Instagram. She also celebrated the start of the Jacksonville Jaguars' quarterback's fifth season in the National Football League. In one of the photos, the family of three posed for a pregame sideline photo. &quot;Season 5 party of 3 🐆&quot;-Marissa Lawrence wrote in her caption View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe eight-month-old wore a jaguar print dress with her dad's number 16 jersey number embroidered on the front. She smiled big as she and Marissa Lawrence posed for photos outside of EverBank Stadium. Marissa Lawrence wore a black cropped tank top and biked shorts and a Jacksonville Jaguars jersey to complete her gameday look. Trevor Lawrence completed 19 of 31 passes for a total of 178 passing yards and one touchdown, he also rushed for 12 yards. He did have one blemish on the day an interception, turning the ball over to the Carolina Panthers.