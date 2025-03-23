PICS: Tua Tagovailoa's wife Annah spends cozy evening at luxury yacht with Quinton Bell's fiancée Brooke

The Miami Dolphins had a mixed 2024 season, with their playoff dreams crushed in the final phase. As a result, many Dolphins stars have taken a well-deserved offseason break to rejuvenate before another grueling season begins.

Annah Tagovailoa IG stories while vacationing on a yacht in Miami beach

Dolphins star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has also gone on vacation with his wife, Annah Gore, who shared a few moments from their recent trip on Instagram on Friday. Photos revealed they were joined by Dolphins defensive end Quinton Bell and his fiancée, Brooke Miranda, aboard a yacht.

Miranda’s posts revealed that the group was enjoying their vacation in Miami Beach, FL. She shared a few pictures on her IG on March 8 and captioned:

"Core memories 💓💞💖"

They were also joined by former Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert and his wife, Devon, along with Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield and his wife, Emily Wilkinson. Miranda also shared a clip on her Instagram story, which went viral on social media for many reasons.

In the clip, the group was partying on the yacht as Brooke wrote:

"I need this day on repeat forever."

Tua Tagovailoa's party clip on a yacht goes viral

Annah Gore, Tua Tagovailoa's wife, also shared the video on her IG story. However, her husband drew attention as fans spotted his "dad bod" while he danced and drank beer on the yacht with others.

As the Miami Dolphins' starting QB, fans expected Tagovailoa to be in peak athletic shape. However, his physique raised eyebrows, while some fans came to his defense.

Some argued that it was perfectly fine for the 27-year-old to enjoy his much-needed offseason break. They also compared him to Chiefs star QB Patrick Mahomes, who was recently spotted with a similar "dad bod." One fan noted that athletes train hard enough to get back in shape during the regular season.

However, concerns from certain fans are valid, as Tagovailoa stands at 6’1” and 235 lbs. His history of concussion injuries makes unnecessary weight gain potentially harmful to his career.

