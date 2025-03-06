PICS: Tyreek Hill's wife Keeta shares glimpse into fun 'workout of the day' with daughter Capri

On Wednesday, Tyreek Hill's wife, Keeta Vaccaro, gave a sneak peek at her everyday routine with her infant daughter Capri. Vaccaro shared a glimpse of her workout in a post on her Instagram Story.

Ad

Vaccaro's video showed her jump roping at home as her daughter lay on the ground playing.

"Workout of the day with Capri," Vaccaro wrote in the caption

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Keeta Vaccaro shared a workout update and a cameo from her daughter Capri. (Photo via Keeta Vaccaro IG)

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

In another post, she shared a selfie of herself lying on the ground with her baby daughter after her workout.

Ad

Trending

An adorable selfie of Vaccaro and daughter Capri. (Via Instagram Story)

Hill and Vaccaro welcomed their daughter Capri in November. They announced they were expecting their first child together in May 2024 during the NFL offseason.

Ad

Hill and Vaccaro tied the knot during the 2023 NFL season after initially getting engaged in 2021 and then calling it off a few months later. They rekindled their relationship in 2022.

Vaccaro is now one of the stars of Netflix's reality show "W.A.G.s to Riches," which features the current and former significant others of professional athletes.

Tyreek Hill's wife shared sweet video of teaching their daughter how to swim

Tyreek Hill's wife, Keeta Vaccaro, frequently shares videos and photos of their daughter on Instagram. The new mom shares her everyday routine and adventures with her three-month-old daughter.

Ad

Last week, she shared a sweet video of herself and her daughter in a swimming pool at home. In the video, Vaccaro introduces her daughter to the water and gets the basics of swimming and floating.

"Teaching my daughter @capri_hill how to swim 💕✨👙🌊🌺👼🏽," Vaccaro wrote.

Vaccaro wore a black two-piece swimsuit, while her daughter wore a light blue two-piece swimsuit with bows. The Hill family lives in Miami.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Miami Dolphins Nation! Check out the latest Miami Dolphins Schedule and dive into the Dolphins Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.