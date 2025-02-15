PICS: Tyreek Hill's wife Keeta styles $1126 Jacquemus bag for Valentine's dinner date

Tyreek Hill's wife, Keeta Vaccaro, the star of Netflix's "W.A.G.s to Riches," showcased her Valentine's Day 2025 luxury style. The wife of Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill posted photos featuring a high-end Jacquemus bag and a form-fitting black dress.

The Friday Instagram share captured Vaccaro with her Le Rond Carré shoulder bag, a statement piece from the Italian fashion house. The $1,126 accessory boasts a striking white and black zebra print ponytail design.

The designer bag boasts several premium features. These include geometric charm details, magnetic closure, a rear patch pocket and multiple internal compartments with cotton lining, according to the product page.

Vaccaro's Valentine's Day style statement coincides with her rising profile as a reality TV personality. She recently debuted on Netflix's "W.A.G.s to Riches," which launched its first season on January 22, 2025.

Tyreek Hill's reality star wife opens up about life with NFL star

Atlanta Falcons v Miami Dolphins - Source: Getty

The Netflix series has revealed personal aspects of Keeta Vaccaro's life with the NFL star:

"You know, you get married and it's all like rainbows and flowers, but our marriage started with the storms," she shared in episode 8.

Their relationship timeline spans from January 2021, when they first went public, to their engagement that July. The couple married in November 2023 and welcomed daughter Capri in November 2024.

Vaccaro discussed seeking counseling to strengthen their relationship in candid moments on the show:

"It's honestly been helpful. It's been like the best thing for us," she revealed during a conversation with her mother.

She also addressed media attention surrounding Tyreek Hill's previous relationships, noting that the NFL star has several children from past partnerships, including three with ex-fiancee Crystal Espinal and sons with Kimberly Baker, Brittany Lackner and Camille Valmon.

The series follows Vaccaro alongside other notable NFL partners, including Sharelle Rosado, ex-fiancee of Chad Ochocinco and Ashley Wheeler, wife of former Dolphins linebacker Philip Wheeler.

Vaccaro's latest Instagram post seemingly shows her growing confidence in the spotlight. She previously captured attention at the show's premiere party on Jan 21, wearing another striking black dress for her 83,000 followers.

All eight episodes of "W.A.G.s to Riches" remain available on Netflix, offering viewers deeper insight into these women's lives.

