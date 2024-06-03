Pitting Justin Jefferson's $35,000,000 annual salary against Packers' WR room: How much will Green Bay's playmakers earn this year?

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Dynasty Trade Analyzer
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Playoff Chances
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Pitting Justin Jefferson's $35,000,000 annual salary against Packers' WR room: How much will Green Bay's playmakers earn this year?

Pitting Justin Jefferson's $35,000,000 annual salary against Packers' WR room: How much will Green Bay's playmakers earn this year?

By Rit Nanda
Modified Jun 03, 2024 19:09 GMT
Pitting Justin Jefferson
Pitting Justin Jefferson's $35,000,000 annual salary against Packers' WR room

Justin Jefferson inked a mammoth four-year $140 million with the Vikings and his $35 million average annual salary makes him the highest-paid non-quarterback player in the league. To put that into perspective, we thought we would look into how much his peers earn and we selected Green Bay Packers for this experiment.

The Packers are in the same division (NFC North) as the Vikings and have a young cast of receivers that took them to the playoffs as Minnesota missed out. We expect the three top receivers on the depth chart to be Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs and Jayden Reed. The first two were taken in the 2022 NFL Draft and the latter in 2023, so they are still in their rookie phases.

Christian Watson is the highest-paid amongst them, having been selected in the second round, with a four-year, $9.2 million contract. Romeo Doubs has a contract of $4.3 million over the same period.

also-read-trending Trending

Jayden Reed's four-year contract is worth $7.18 million. The total for all of them comes to just above $20 million. That's about $120 million less than what Justin Jefferson alone will get in that period.

In terms of approximate average annual value, Christian Watson will draw around $2.3 million this year, followed by Jayden Reed's $1.8 million and Romeo Doubs' $1.1. million.

The total of that comes to $5.2 million for all three Packers wide receivers combined and that's still nearly $30 million less than what their Vikings counterpart will earn alone.

Vikings structuring team differently to the Packers by giving Justin Jefferson his new deal

The reason for this discrepancy is not hard to fathom. The Vikings have a rookie quarterback in J.J. McCarthy.

By not paying a premium at that position, as any team with a veteran quarterback has to do, they can pay other players top money. That's why they have given Justin Jefferson the deal he got.

In a way, it's the current San Francisco 49ers model where Brock Purdy is costing them practically nothing and therefore, they can afford to pay other players around him.

The Packers, meanwhile, have a young team that's growing together with Jordan Love being the first in line to receive an extension. None of his support cast might be individually as gifted as Justin Jefferson but they all create a team that can overcome better opponents.

As each of them gets nearer to their own new contracts, it will become harder for the Packers to retain everyone.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी