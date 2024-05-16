Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule 2024: Dates, Time, TV Channel, Opponents and Season Outlook

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been on the rise ever since Omar Khan took over as the general manager, but the only thing they can't seem to fix is the most important one: the quarterback position. With Russell Wilson signing in free agency, they hope a veteran player can lead them to the AFC North race.

Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule 2024 and Opponents

The first game of the 2024 season for Mike Tomlin's team will be against the Atlanta Falcons, in a revenge game for offensive coordinator Arthur Smith

Week Date Opponent Time TV Channels 1 Sep 08 Atlanta Falcons 1:00 p.m ET

FOX 2 Sep 15 Denver Broncos 4:25 p.m ET

CBS 3 Sep 22 Los Angeles Chargers 1:00 p.m ET CBS 4 Sep 29 Indianapolis Colts 1:00 p.m ET CBS 5 Oct 06 Dallas Cowboys 8:20 p.m ET NBC 6 Oct 13 Las Vegas Raiders 4:05 p.m ET

CBS 7 Oct 20 New York Jets 8:20 p.m ET NBC 8 Oct 28 New York Giants

8:15 p.m ET ESPN 9 - BYE -

-

10 Nov 10 Washington Commanders

1:00 p.m ET

CBS 11 Nov 17 Baltimore Ravens

1:00 p.m ET

CBS 12 Nov 21 Cleveland Browns 8:15 p.m ET Prime Video 13 Dec 1 Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 p.m ET

CBS 14 Dec 8 Cleveland Browns

1:00 p.m ET

CBS 15 Dec 15 Philadelphia Eagles 4:25 p.m ET FOX 16 Dec 21 Baltimore Ravens

4:30 p.m ET FOX 17 Dec 25 Kansas City Chiefs 1:00 p.m ET

Netflix 18 Jan 05 Cincinnati Bengals TBD TBD

Pittsburgh Steelers 2024 Season Outlook

It's amazing to look at how Pittsburgh is building its team currently, especially since Omar Khan took over from Kevin Colbert as the general manager. They have found talent in basically all the places around the roster, improved the offense, improved the defense, and even without consistent quarterback play, they always steal some wins inside the AFC North.

The biggest problem, of course, is that you can't win in the modern NFL without a consistent quarterback. Kenny Pickett wasn't the answer, and the team has already shipped him to Philadelphia; Russell Wilson and Justin Fields certainly aren't superstars in 2024, but at least they should provide an upgrade - Wilson is going to be the starter.

In a division that has the Baltimore Ravens, the first overall seed in the conference during 2023, plus the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns with Joe Burrow and Deshaun Watson returning, Pittsburgh was always going to have a tough time winning, even if they had a great quarterback.

The key, once again, will be to steal games against their AFC North foes while they take care of other games that are supposed to be easier, but when you don't have an above-average quarterback on the roster, every game gets tougher. The expectation is that Russell Wilson will at least avoid turnovers and be a good game-manager.