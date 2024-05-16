Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule 2024: Dates, Time, TV Channel, Opponents and Season Outlook

  • NFL
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Stat Leaders ⚡
  • Standings
  • Schedule
  • Depth Charts
  • Playoff Predictor
  • Fantasy Trade Analyzer
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Tom Brady
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule 2024: Dates, Time, TV Channel, Opponents and Season Outlook

Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule 2024: Dates, Time, TV Channel, Opponents and Season Outlook

By Henrique Bulio
Modified May 16, 2024 00:58 GMT
AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Pittsburgh Steelers v Buffalo Bills
AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Pittsburgh Steelers v Buffalo Bills

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been on the rise ever since Omar Khan took over as the general manager, but the only thing they can't seem to fix is the most important one: the quarterback position. With Russell Wilson signing in free agency, they hope a veteran player can lead them to the AFC North race.

Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule 2024 and Opponents

The first game of the 2024 season for Mike Tomlin's team will be against the Atlanta Falcons, in a revenge game for offensive coordinator Arthur Smith

WeekDateOpponentTimeTV Channels
1Sep 08Atlanta Falcons1:00 p.m ET
FOX
2Sep 15Denver Broncos4:25 p.m ET
CBS
3Sep 22Los Angeles Chargers1:00 p.m ETCBS
4Sep 29Indianapolis Colts1:00 p.m ETCBS
5Oct 06Dallas Cowboys8:20 p.m ETNBC
6Oct 13Las Vegas Raiders4:05 p.m ET
CBS
7Oct 20New York Jets8:20 p.m ETNBC
8Oct 28New York Giants
8:15 p.m ETESPN
9-BYE-
-
10Nov 10Washington Commanders
1:00 p.m ET
CBS
11Nov 17Baltimore Ravens
1:00 p.m ET
CBS
12Nov 21Cleveland Browns8:15 p.m ETPrime Video
13Dec 1Cincinnati Bengals1:00 p.m ET
CBS
14Dec 8Cleveland Browns
1:00 p.m ET
CBS
15Dec 15Philadelphia Eagles4:25 p.m ETFOX
16Dec 21Baltimore Ravens
4:30 p.m ETFOX
17Dec 25Kansas City Chiefs1:00 p.m ET
Netflix
18Jan 05Cincinnati BengalsTBDTBD

Pittsburgh Steelers Home Schedule 2024

Russell Wilson's new team will start their home campaign in Week 3 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

WeekDateTeamTimeChannel
3Sep 22Los Angeles Chargers1:00 p.m ETCBS
5Oct 06Dallas Cowboys8:20 p.m ETNBC
7Oct 20New York Jets8:20 p.m ETNBC
8Oct 28New York Giants8:15 p.m ETESPN
11Nov 17Baltimore Ravens1:00 p.m ETCBS
14Dec 08Cleveland Browns1:00 p.m ETCBS
17Dec 25Kansas City Chiefs1:00 p.m ETNetflix
18Jan 05Cincinnati BengalsTBDTBD

Pittsburgh Steelers Away Schedule 2024

Pittsburgh will start their away campaign in Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons.

WeekDateTeamTimeChannel
1Sep 08Atlanta Falcons1:00 p.m ETFOX
2Sep 15Denver Broncos4:25 p.m ETCBS
4Sep 29Indianapolis Colts1:00 p.m ET
CBS
6Oct 13Las Vegas Raiders4:05 p.m ETCBS
10Nov 10Washington Commanders1:00 p.m ETCBS
12Nov 21Cleveland Browns8:15 p.m ETPrime Video
13Dec 01Cincinnati Bengals1:00 p.m ETCBS
15Dec 15Philadelphia Eagles4:25 p.m ETFOX
16Dec 21Baltimore Ravens4:30 p.m ETFOX

Pittsburgh Steelers 2024 Season Outlook

It's amazing to look at how Pittsburgh is building its team currently, especially since Omar Khan took over from Kevin Colbert as the general manager. They have found talent in basically all the places around the roster, improved the offense, improved the defense, and even without consistent quarterback play, they always steal some wins inside the AFC North.

The biggest problem, of course, is that you can't win in the modern NFL without a consistent quarterback. Kenny Pickett wasn't the answer, and the team has already shipped him to Philadelphia; Russell Wilson and Justin Fields certainly aren't superstars in 2024, but at least they should provide an upgrade - Wilson is going to be the starter.

In a division that has the Baltimore Ravens, the first overall seed in the conference during 2023, plus the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns with Joe Burrow and Deshaun Watson returning, Pittsburgh was always going to have a tough time winning, even if they had a great quarterback.

The key, once again, will be to steal games against their AFC North foes while they take care of other games that are supposed to be easier, but when you don't have an above-average quarterback on the roster, every game gets tougher. The expectation is that Russell Wilson will at least avoid turnovers and be a good game-manager.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी