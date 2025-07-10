"Plan is under legal attack" - NFL Insiders calls out Ohio’s illegal scheme to steal $600M from 'unclaimed funds' for Cleveland Browns stadium

The Cleveland Browns are looking to build a new stadium that is expected to open in the late 2020's. However, it appears as though the new stadium may be running into some funding difficulties long before its doors even open.

According to NBC NFL insider Mike Florio in his article published to 'Pro Football Talk' on July 9, a group of former Ohio legislators are looking to pursue legal action against some of the plans put forth by the Browns and the state of Ohio. It was previously reported by NFL.com that a portion of the Browns new stadium funding, $600 million to be exact, would be provided through Ohio's 'unclaimed funds'.

However, in the legal case, the former Ohio legislators made clear that the 'unclaimed funds' are private property and should not be used for the new stadium.

"The state now intends to confiscate the private property . . . for the purpose of funding a private development, depriving the rightful owners of their property... The state intends to do so, even though it has long been settled that funds held by the state of Ohio in its 'unclaimed funds' account are private property." the lawsuit said, as outlined by NFL analyst Eric Fisher.

At this time, it is unclear what the result of the lawsuit will be and whether the Cleveland Browns organization will be able to use the $600 million to build the new stadium.

Will the new Cleveland Browns stadium still be built and what is the expected cost of the new stadium?

As reported by Florio later in the article, whether or not the Browns receive the $600 million through the 'unclaimed funds' will not determine whether the stadium is built. The expectation is that the stadium will be built either way, regardless of whether the franchise gets the money through the 'unclaimed funds'.

According to the Associated Press, the new Cleveland Browns stadium is expected to be a 'domed facility in suburban Brook Park'. The stadium appears to be part of a major construction project, with the new 'facility and entertainment complex' expected to cost around $2.4 billion.

