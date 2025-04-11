"Plan the Wild Card run" - Browns fans react to their team signing Joe Flacco for a deal worth up to $13,000,000

On Friday, Joe Flacco agreed to a one-year contract that could be worth $13 million including incentives to play for the Cleveland Browns in the 2025 season. The veteran quarterback will return to the franchise that he played for during the 2023 season, when he won the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year award.

Ad

Fans on social media had wild reactions to Flacco re-joining the Browns, and some felt that the team could be on course to make the playoffs next season.

"Plan the wild card run," one tweeted.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Putting my mortgage on Browns to make the playoffs," a fan wrote.

"They’re going to the playoffs," a third commented.

A few others also felt that Flacco's return to Cleveland might be fruitful for both parties.

"The Browns are continuing to do everything right as a franchise. Not hard to see their path to a Super Bowl now." a user wrote.

Ad

"Good move by Cleveland. Old man still got it. He serves as a solid fill in that can still help a team be competitive." another added.

"That man is 40 and still cashing checks. Good for Joe." a fan tweeted.

When Flacco played for the Browns in the 2023 season, he won four of his five starts toward the back end of the season and led the team into the playoffs. It was Cleveland's first appearance in the postseason since the 2020 season. However, the Browns lost to the Houston Texans in the wild-card round.

Ad

Cleveland did not keep Flacco for another year, and he ended up signing for the Indianapolis Colts for the 2024 season. In his sole season with the Colts, Flacco threw for 1,761 yards, 12 touchdowns and seven interceptions across eight games, which included six starts.

Joe Flacco likely to serve as QB2 for Cleveland Browns in 2025 season

NFL: Former Indianapolis Colts QB Joe Flacco - Source: Imagn

With the addition of Joe Flacco, the Cleveland Browns now have three quarterback options on their roster. However, Flacco is likely to serve as QB2 or QB3 for Cleveland in the 2025 season.

Ad

The Browns are still expected to continue with Deshaun Watson as their starting QB. They also signed Kenny Pickett this offseason.

It remains to be seen whether Flacco can have a strong offseason workout to potentially cement himself as the second-choice quarterback for the Browns. There are also suggestions that Cleveland might look to draft a quarterback in the first round, with its No. 2 pick.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.