"Play every game in other countries at this point": NFL fans have their say as Dublin gets added to international calendar

The NFL has added to its international expansion as the league will have a game in Dublin, Ireland in 2025.

The NFL has been playing regular games in different countries to try and make the NFL a global league. The Pittsburgh Steelers will be the home team, with their opponent TBD.

After the league made the announcement, some fans weren't happy that the league continues to take home games away and put them internationally.

"Might as well just have the NFL play every game in other countries at this point," a fan wrote.

"Lmao the Steelers there trying to make people hate football," a fan added.

NFL fans believe the league has too many international games and it is taking away from local fans.

"The @NFL doesn’t care about the players or product as much as they would want us to believe. Forcing the players to play regular season games overseas is a travesty," a fan added.

"Sucks," a fan wrote.

NFL fans think it is a toll for players to go on such a long flight for a regular season game.

"What are season ticket holders supposed to do about these stupid international games? Do they get refunded for that game? I'm surprised there hasn't been a major legal case about this yet," a fan added.

"Why don’t they just change the name already or stop being so stupid. It’s the NFL (National Football League) not the IFL (International Football League) this is so stupid, all about money," a fan wrote.

It's clear NFL fans aren't happy that more international games are added to the schedule.

NFL commissioner hoping for 16 international games a season

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says he is hoping the league will get to an 18-game schedule with 16 international games a year.

“We hope to be 16 [international games] within five years,” Goodell said, via NBC Sports. “We’re looking at a change from the 17-and-three format to maybe 18 regular season games and two preseason games. And that will open up more inventory to allow us to play more globally.”

The league is hopeful the PA will accept an 18-game schedule which would allow every team to play one international game a season.

