“Play physical, play my game" - Saints rookie sends clear warning to his teammates after being ejected for starting multiple training ground bust-ups

Fights in NFL training camps are normal, but for the New Orleans Saints, they have become too much of an everyday occurrence. New Orleans Saints first-round draft pick offensive lineman Trevor Penning isn't afraid to mix things up and it has become an issue with his coaching staff.

Penning was dismissed from practice last week after causing a fight on the field for three straight days. While one fight may be considered a 'dust up', it was the three straight days of tension that forced the Saints' coaches to send him off the field early.

Check BMS 🏈 @CheckBMS : REPORT #Saints rookie OL Trevor Penning was kicked out of camp on Wednesday after starting a fight at practice for 3 consecutive days. REPORT🚨: #Saints rookie OL Trevor Penning was kicked out of camp on Wednesday after starting a fight at practice for 3 consecutive days. https://t.co/uZAUjGvY88

Afterwards, Penning admitted that he may have to cool things down a bit with his gameplay. But he also said that he wasn't going to stop being physical and was quite unapologetic about his behavior.

“You’ve just got to play smart. Play physical, play my game, but be smart. I think, personally, I went to the whistle, I played my game and we’re competing. Football is physical, it’s tough.

"There’s maybe a couple that were like, ‘OK, I gotta maybe chill'. Coaches said that. They were like, ‘You can’t do that'. I’m like, ‘OK'. Then you learn from it, and you get better from it but I’m not going to take away the physical part of my game. I’m going to be smart with it.”

Penning's physicality will be beneficial to the Saints offense as he is tasked with the job of helping to protect quarterback Jameis Winston. But keeping that physical play to a minimum to prevent penalties is something that the team will need from the rookie offensive lineman.

Who is Saints rookie OL Trevor Penning?

New Orleans drafted offensive lineman Trevor Penning with the 19th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Northern Iowa. The 6'7", 235lbs allowed just one sack in 654 plays during the entire 2021 season.

The entire offensive line for Northern Iowa allowed just 36 sacks and went 25 for 30 in the red zone. His play in 2021 made him a nominee for the Walter Payton Award for the best offensive player in college football, the only offensive lineman up for the award.

Jeff Nowak @Jeff_Nowak Dennis Allen on Trevor Penning: “He just plays hard and he plays from snap to whistle. That’s what you want him to do and I kinda like it.” #Saints Dennis Allen on Trevor Penning: “He just plays hard and he plays from snap to whistle. That’s what you want him to do and I kinda like it.” #Saints

Penning was one of just 26 FCS players to be invited to the NFL Combine. The former high school shot-put and discus thrower is known to be physical and that was noted throughout his scouting report prior to the NFL Combine.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Akshay Saraswat