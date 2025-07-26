  • home icon
  • “Playing for poverty franchise broke him”: NFL fans react as Browns LB Jordan Hicks announces retirement after 10 seasons

“Playing for poverty franchise broke him”: NFL fans react as Browns LB Jordan Hicks announces retirement after 10 seasons

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Jul 26, 2025 03:50 GMT
Cleveland Browns v Denver Broncos - Source: Getty
Cleveland Browns v Denver Broncos - Source: Getty

On Friday, linebacker Jordan Hicks announced his retirement. After 10 seasons in the league, the Super Bowl LII champ has decided to hang up his cleats and move on.

Hicks has announced his retirement in an Instagram post, per ESPN.

"Cleveland Browns starting linebacker Jordan Hicks is retiring after 10 seasons in the NFL, he announced on Instagram on Friday morning," the tweet read.
Fans share their reactions to the veteran linebacker's retirement.

"Playing for that poverty franchise broke him," one fan commented.
"A decade of dedication and grit. Congrats to Jordan Hicks on a great career - wishing him all the best in his next chapter," this fan wrote.
"Respect to Jordan Hicks for a solid 10-year run. Always tough to see vets walk away, but health comes first ... these retirements open doors for younger talent too," another fan stated.
"Lot of this this year. League must have told them it's going flag," this fan wrote.
"Ten years in the NFL is a good career. Ten years with the Browns? That's a purple heart. Enjoy civilian life, Hicks," one fan commented.

In his retirement post, the linebacker expressed his gratitude to his teammates and coaches for the guidance they provided him on the field. He also stated that he is 'at peace' while trying to figure out his post-retirement life.

"To my teammates, coaches, fans and most importantly, my family .. Thank you for your unwavering support throughout this journey. I'm looking forward to this next season of life and all that it brings."
Looking back at Jordan Hicks' NFL career

The Philadelphia Eagles acquired Hicks in the third round of the 2015 NFL draft. He spent four years with them and won the Super Bowl LII game against the New England Patriots. In March 2019, he signed a four-year deal worth $36 million with the Arizona Cardinals.

However, he was released by the team after just three seasons. The linebacker then signed with the Minnesota Vikings and spent two years with them. In March 2024, Hicks signed a two-year deal with the Cleveland Browns. Last season, he recorded 78 total tackles and two sacks while the team finished with a 3-14 record.

During his NFL career, Jordan Hicks suffered multiple injuries that affected his longevity as a professional athlete. Thus, this also had an impact on his decision to retire after 10 seasons.

The linebacker played in a total of 138 games in those years and recorded a total of 952 tackles, 16.5 sacks, 51 tackles for loss, and 38 quarterback hits.

Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
