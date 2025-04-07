"Please do not draft Derek Carr 2" - Raiders fans react to Las Vegas hosting Quinn Ewers for pre-draft visit

Two top NFL draft prospects, Texas QB Quinn Ewers and Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty, are headed to Vegas this week. As reported by NFL insider Ian Rapoport on Monday, the Raiders are hosting both players for a pre-draft visit starting Tuesday.

With Las Vegas holding the No. 6 overall pick and No. 37 in Round 2, fans are already buzzing about what this could mean for the team's future under center and in the backfield.

But the fanbase isn’t sold on the Ewers idea. Referencing the team’s decade-long rollercoaster with its former QB, one fan pleaded:

“I love the 50% of this from Boise State 😭🙏 please do not draft Derek Carr 2”

“Ashton Jeanty let’s go he will do well! Can’t wait for the draft,” one fan quipped.

“Pretty sure Raiders are going after both of them in the draft. If not Ewers than Jalen Milroe,” another commented.

“The Raiders are making moves this week. It’ll be exciting to see how these prospects perform and if they end up in Vegas for the upcoming season!” a third wrote.

The Raiders' draft board is heating up, and these visits only add fuel to the fire. Whether the team goes QB, RB, or both, the interest is building.

Quinn Ewers faces draft uncertainty after underwhelming Pro Day

Quinn Ewers’ path to the NFL just got a little murkier. Once viewed as a top-tier prospect, the Texas QB left scouts underwhelmed after a middle-of-the-road pro day showing, far from the statement he needed in a thin 2025 QB class.

ESPN’s Matt Miller had him landing at No. 40 with the Saints. Josh Edwards placed him deeper at No. 90 to Carolina. That spread alone highlights the uncertainty around his stock.

At Texas, Quinn Ewers flashed NFL-level arm talent – tight spirals, velocity, and rhythm throws that pop on tape. But concerns linger about his ability to process defenses, feel pressure, and stay healthy. But after an underwhelming pro day, the chatter has shifted. He’s now being compared to names like Tyler Shough and Will Howard, both of whom come with red flags of their own.

The Saints, who hold pick 40, might be the perfect landing spot. Derek Carr’s back in 2025, but his long-term role is up for debate. Quinn Ewers could quietly develop under Carr and Kellen Moore with no pressure to start Week 1. That stash-and-develop setup could be the path his career needs.

