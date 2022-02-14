"Please get up bro" - NFL fans react to game-changing Odell Beckham Jr injury in Super Bowl 2022

There was a chance that Odell Beckham Jr. wouldn't have suited up for Super Bowl 2022 with his girlfriend Lauren Woods due to give birth to their first child any time now.

Luckily for the Los Angeles Rams, OBJ did suit up and take the field for Super Bowl 56. And he Odell Beckham Jr. made a big impact in the game as he scored the first points of the game. However, the Rams might not have the superstar for the rest of Super Bowl 2022.

Odell Beckham Jr. the MVP for first half of Super Bowl 2022

OBJ suffered a non-contact knee injury in the second quarter and has not been back on the field since. Stephen A. Smith may have had the best tweet to sum up how the NFL felt when he went down in pain:

In case you didn't see it live, here is what occurred on the play that led to OBJ's injury in Super Bowl 2022:

David J. Chao - ProFootballDoc @ProFootballDoc Worry for left knee ACL retear on @obj . Hope I am wrong but left foot sticks in turf and knee shifts non contact. Worry for left knee ACL retear on @obj. Hope I am wrong but left foot sticks in turf and knee shifts non contact.🙏 https://t.co/qyEYeavY7M

The initial report from Ian Rapoport was that OBJ was heading to the locker room, which is never good news:

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet #Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr is headed to the locker room following what appeared to be a non-contact knee injury. #Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr is headed to the locker room following what appeared to be a non-contact knee injury.

Shannon Sharpe was just as devastated when OBJ went down and let his emotions pour out on Twitter with one simple word:

NBA star Ja Morant was praying OBJ would be able to return to the field:

Ja Morant @JaMorant 🏽 no dawg . come on obj 🏽 no dawg . come on obj 🙏🏽 no dawg . come on obj

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson might not be playing in Super Bowl 56, but he is in attendance and no one wants to see a player suffer a severe knee injury:

Russell Wilson @DangeRussWilson Oh no! Praying for you @OBJ Oh no! Praying for you @OBJ

Cornerback Patrick Peterson was among the NFL stars who showed support for OBJ on Twitter:

Robert Griffin lll, who has had his share of nasty knee injuries, knows how OBJ feels right now:

Robert Griffin III @RGIII

Please let OBJ be okay 🏾 Why God Why!!!!??!?!Please let OBJ be okay Why God Why!!!!??!?! Please let OBJ be okay 🙏🏾

NBA's Draymond Green wants OBJ to return as he belongs on the biggest stage:

Draymond Green @Money23Green Prayers up for OBJ!! He built for the big moment Prayers up for OBJ!! He built for the big moment

Also Read Article Continues below

As Super Bowl 56 enters halftime, OBJ has been officially ruled questionable to return. The Rams will have to lean more on star Cooper Kupp and the running backs to fill the void.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar